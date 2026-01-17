news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 17, 2026



Quoting: I found a Linux distro that pairs a clean, Mac-like UI with a 'trade-free' philosophy - and it's super fast | ZDNET —

A trade-free operating system, that's what Tromjaro means. But what does a trade-free operating system have to offer?

Well, it means a lot, especially if you're tired of the imbalance between those who have versus those who want. From the developers' perspective, this "trade-free" OS wants nothing from its users, such as no data collection and no demands for attention: "This is the purest form of free and the most honest one."

Essentially, you have an operating system (based on Manjaro) that collects no data and wants no fee. Sounds pretty much like Linux, right?