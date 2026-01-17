This tutorial will explain detailed procedures to install Debian 13 GNU/Linux "Trixie" with GNOME graphical user interface into a PC or a laptop. You will be able to have Debian alongside other operating system with dualboot method. You will also be able to have Debian installed into either an internal hard disk drive or an external disk storage if you wish. Now, let's start reading!

If you turn on this option, your language and formats settings are saved unencrypted on the USB stick to help you type the passphrase of your Persistent Storage more easily.

Collabora has shared a new project demonstrating how the OpenWrt One can be repurposed from a traditional networking appliance into a compact, general-purpose Linux system. The project, called openwrt-one-debian, enables users to install and run a full Debian operating system on the device by booting directly from NVMe storage.

The AI HAT+ 2 is based on the Hailo-10H neural network accelerator, delivering up to 40 TOPS of INT4 inferencing performance. While designed primarily for generative AI workloads, computer vision performance remains comparable to the earlier 26 TOPS AI HAT+, supporting tasks such as object detection, pose estimation, and scene segmentation.

The CM0 NANO is based on the Raspberry Pi CM0, which integrates a 1 GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 processor. The board includes 512 MB of SDRAM and is offered in configurations with 8 GB or 16 GB of onboard eMMC storage. A CM0 Lite variant without eMMC is also available, allowing the system to boot from a microSD card.

Gemini Growing, Not Google's, the One Predating the Renaming of 'Bard'

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 17, 2026,

updated Jan 17, 2026



We've only just noticed that both here and in the sister site (or capsule rather), there's a lot of traffic over Gemini Protocol. For this capsule, our own, it might even be an all-time high. This is particularly important to us because we don't wish to become overly reliant on the Web, whose general direction isn't good for technical reasons (surveillance, bloat etc.) and content issues (not limited to LLM slop, scraping bots, and disinformation).