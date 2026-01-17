original
Gemini Growing, Not Google's, the One Predating the Renaming of 'Bard'
We've only just noticed that both here and in the sister site (or capsule rather), there's a lot of traffic over Gemini Protocol. For this capsule, our own, it might even be an all-time high. This is particularly important to us because we don't wish to become overly reliant on the Web, whose general direction isn't good for technical reasons (surveillance, bloat etc.) and content issues (not limited to LLM slop, scraping bots, and disinformation).
Recording a new traffic level in Geminispace is important to us because we want to argue not only that more capsules are born (and remain online); we want to actually show that more people also use
gemini:// and it's never too late to join. █