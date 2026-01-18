Part of something I want to learn this year is getting a little more into parallel computing. How we can distribute simulation computations across different devices. Lately, we have more reasons to do this because quite a few of our simulations require long running computation and leaving my laptop running overnight or several days is just not a good use it. We have also tried cloud computing as well and without knowing how those distributed cores are, well, distributed, it’s hard for me to conceptualize how these are done and what else we could optimize. Hence, what is a better way of doing it on our own! Sit tight, this is going to be a bumpy one. Let’s go!