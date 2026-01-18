news
peppe8o ☛ Set Swap Memory of Raspberry PI
In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to set the swap memory for Raspberry PI computer boards. Besides the CPU, RAM is the most valuable resource in every computer.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install FFmpeg on Debian (13, 12, 11)
FFmpeg lets you convert video files between formats, extract audio tracks, compress footage for web delivery, and stream live content to platforms like YouTube or Twitch.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PipeWire on Fedora 43
Modern GNU/Linux distributions require robust multimedia frameworks to handle audio and video processing efficiently. Fedora 43 continues the distribution’s tradition of adopting cutting-edge technology by shipping with PipeWire as the default multimedia server, replacing the legacy PulseAudio infrastructure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fail2Ban on Fedora 43
Server security isn’t optional anymore. Every minute, automated bots scan the internet for vulnerable GNU/Linux systems, attempting thousands of brute-force attacks on SSH ports and web services. One security tool stands out for its effectiveness and simplicity: Fail2Ban.
Rlang ☛ Setting Up A Cluster of Tiny PCs For Parallel Computing – A Note To Myself
Part of something I want to learn this year is getting a little more into parallel computing. How we can distribute simulation computations across different devices. Lately, we have more reasons to do this because quite a few of our simulations require long running computation and leaving my laptop running overnight or several days is just not a good use it. We have also tried cloud computing as well and without knowing how those distributed cores are, well, distributed, it’s hard for me to conceptualize how these are done and what else we could optimize. Hence, what is a better way of doing it on our own! Sit tight, this is going to be a bumpy one. Let’s go!
TecMint ☛ How to Enable AI Document Editing on Ubuntu with ONLYOFFICE and Ollama [Ed: Encouraging people to use slop is very naughty and undesirable]
If you are looking for ways to edit documents on Ubuntu locally using your favourite AI tool as a smart writing assistant, you have several options to choose from.
Simon Josefsson ☛ Simon Josefsson: Backup of S3 Objects Using rsnapshot
I’ve been using rsnapshot to take backups of around 10 servers and laptops for well over 15 years, and it is a remarkably reliable tool that has proven itself many times. Rsnapshot uses rsync over SSH and maintains a temporal hard-link file pool. Once rsnapshot is configured and running, on the backup server, you get a hardlink farm with directories like this for the remote server: [...]