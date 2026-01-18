Games: Harpoom, Proton Experimental, and Slop Crackdown

Tux Machines

How To Install Debian 13 GNU/Linux "Trixie" with Dualboot Method, UEFI, and External Disk Storage

This tutorial will explain detailed procedures to install Debian 13 GNU/Linux "Trixie" with GNOME graphical user interface into a PC or a laptop. You will be able to have Debian alongside other operating system with dualboot method. You will also be able to have Debian installed into either an internal hard disk drive or an external disk storage if you wish. Now, let's start reading!

Banana Pi’s BPI-CM6 compute module runs on SpacemiT K1 RISC-V processor

The BPI-CM6 adopts a 40 × 55 mm form factor and uses board-to-board connectors compatible with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, allowing it to be used with existing CM4-style carrier boards, according to Banana Pi’s documentation.

Axiomtek Previews Jetson Thor T5000/T4000 Developer Kit for Robotics Systems

The platform is shown with Jetson Thor T5000 or T4000 modules, offering up to 2070 TFLOPS of compute performance. Axiomtek notes support for software frameworks such as NVIDIA Isaac, Holoscan, and Metropolis, with capabilities aligned with sensor fusion, autonomous systems, and edge inference use cases.

EDATEC CM0 NANO Combines Raspberry Pi CM0 with Full I/O in a Small SBC

The CM0 NANO is based on the Raspberry Pi CM0, which integrates a 1 GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 processor. The board includes 512 MB of SDRAM and is offered in configurations with 8 GB or 16 GB of onboard eMMC storage. A CM0 Lite variant without eMMC is also available, allowing the system to boot from a microSD card.

Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ 2 Enables Generative AI on Raspberry Pi 5

The AI HAT+ 2 is based on the Hailo-10H neural network accelerator, delivering up to 40 TOPS of INT4 inferencing performance. While designed primarily for generative AI workloads, computer vision performance remains comparable to the earlier 26 TOPS AI HAT+, supporting tasks such as object detection, pose estimation, and scene segmentation.

Sequent Microsystems Multichemistry Watchdog HAT Adds UPS Support for Raspberry Pi

The Watchdog HAT supports a wide range of rechargeable battery chemistries, including Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Polymer, Lithium-Phosphate (Li3PO4), Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LiFePO4), and Sodium-Ion cells. Charging behavior is software configurable, with selectable end-of-charge voltages ranging from 3.5 V to 4.4 V to match battery manufacturer recommendations.

Games: Harpoom, Proton Experimental, and Slop Crackdown

This Week in Plasma: dark mode switch and global push-to-talk
Not Limited to One Protocol [original]
In Geminispace surveys, the growth in adoption of Gemini Protocol can be demonstrated numerically
Check Point Spreading Fear of Linux, Without Explaining the Real Cause
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” distribution is now available for download based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS and featuring the latest Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment. Here’s what’s new!
 
Recent GNU/Linux Videos
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Events, Web, and Open Access
Wireshark 4.6.3 Released
Open Hardware/Modding/3D Printing Leftovers
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
today's howtos
Managing GNU/Linux Packages, Shotcut 26.1 Beta is Available
Collaborative project to document AI-contaminated FOSS
The splendidly-named "OpenSlopware" was, for a short time, a list of open source projects using LLM bots. Due to harassment, it's gone, but forks of it live on
Programming Leftovers
GNU/Linux in Micronesia Measured at 5% [original]
Micronesia is small, so one might expect the curves to be bumpy
Amarok 3.3.2 Brings Improvements to User Interface, Audio Backend, and More
Amarok 3.3.2 has been released today as the second minor update to the latest Amarok 3.3 “Far Above the Clouds” series of this open-source music player application designed for the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
I replaced my Windows workflow with Linux Mint and it was easier than I imagined
Linux Mint has a reputation for being the distro most enthusiasts recommend to Windows users who want to try Linux
You don’t need a gaming distro — these Linux tweaks matter more
But that’s the beauty of Linux
I tried a lightweight Linux distro you’ve never heard of — and it’s perfect
So I tried a distro I'd never used before: Bodhi Linux
Immutable Linux desktops finally cured my upgrade anxiety
Fortunately, Linux users have a lot of tools in their arsenal to deal with this
Free and Open Source Software
Software support includes Linux-based operating systems such as Ubuntu and Debian
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.6, Linux 6.12.66, Linux 6.6.121, and Linux 6.1.161
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.6 kernel
22 Years of Championing Software Freedom [original]
Linuxiac Digests Other Sites' Work, Then Gets Rewarded by Google [original]
Today in Techrights
Security Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Spidermonkey Development Update and Mozilla Lost Its Way (Says One of Its Original Creators)
Standards: Importance of ODF and "How Markdown Took Over the World"
Programming Leftovers
today's leftovers
OpenBSD: Liberating the ASUS CX1100CN Chromebook and More
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
Red Hat, Fedora, and Fedora Derivatives
Canonical/Ubuntu: NVIDIA, Microsoft Boosting, and Netplan
OpenSUSE: Planet News Roundup, UYUNI, and Tumbleweed Review
Gedit 49.0 Released, This Week in GNOME, and GNOME Foundation Update (by IBM)
today's howtos
indiPDF and Other Software for GNU/Linux
Microsoft Windows Measured as Down to Just 3.7% "Market Share" in the Bahamas [original]
Windows fall from 93% to just over 3% in 17 years
Why Rust Is Bad [original]
Linux should avoid Rust for many real reasons
Android Leftovers
A long-absent Gmail feature may finally be coming to Android
This new premium Linux laptop has up to 128GB RAM and 16TB storage
Slimbook has sold PCs with desktop Linux for a while now
I found a Linux distro that pairs a clean, Mac-like UI with a 'trade-free' philosophy - and it's super fast
This Linux distribution can compete with any lightweight OS on the market
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
PelandukOS – Debian-based Linux distribution
PelandukOS is a desktop Linux distribution based on the Debian testing branch and featuring the GNOME desktop
KDE Ni! OS – Plasma Login Manager teaser
I’ve read somewhere that Fedora will be the first distribution to replace SDDM with Dave’s brand new Plasma Login Manager
Android Power Users Can Now Run Full Desktop Linux Environments Without Root Access
This open source app delivers one-tap Arch Linux installation with development tools
Games: RIG Riot, Tabulo, No Rest for the Wicked, and More
latest from GamingOnLinux
Budgie Desktop 10.10 is out, but not for me yet :(
I'm one of a Budgie Desktop user since 2020
EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS and KDE Plasma 6.5.4
The EndeavourOS team announced today the general availability for download of EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Linuxiac Still Isn't Linux and BSD News, It's LLM Slop [original]
This means we still cannot link to anything in Linuxiac
Gemini Growing, Not Google's, the One Predating the Renaming of 'Bard' [original]
it's never too late to join
Today in Techrights
Birds, Server Speed, and GNU/Linux Gains [original]
Some site and life news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Programming and Standards
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Access Leftovers
Mozilla Firefox: WebRTC and GFX
Open Hardware/Modding: PureOS, RISC-V, Raspberry Pi-Like ARM Devices
BSD Leftovers: Applications, Discussion, and More
today's howtos
Opera GX Gaming Browser is Coming to GNU/Linux and More Takes
Opera and more
Security Leftovers
Microsoft Stock Slips as GOG Eyes Linux Release to Escape Windows’ ‘Poor-Quality Software and Product’
GOG's new owner brands Windows as poor quality while he ponders Linux support — "I'm not surprised that people gravitate outside of the Windows ecosystem."
Wine 11 Officially Released with NTSync Support, Vulkan H.264 Decoding, and More
Wine 11 has been released today as the latest stable version of this free and open-source compatibility layer for running apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.
You Can Now Run Debian GNU/Linux on the OpenWrt One Open-Source Router
Collabora shares with us today a new project that lets you install and run the Debian GNU/Linux operating system on the open-source OpenWrt One router.
Kdenlive 25.12.1 released
The first maintenance release of the 25.12 series is with the usual batch of stability fixes and workflow improvements
GRUB 2.14 Released with EROFS, Argon2 KDF, and Shim Loader Protocol Support
GNU GRUB 2.14 has been released today as a major version for this popular multiboot boot loader that can be found on almost all of today’s GNU/Linux distributions and UNIX-like operating systems.
Open Hardware/Modding: ThinkNode M3, ForgeFPGA, Raspberry Pi Latches Onto the Slop Cargo Cult
Latest Article in Linuxiac Deemed 100% LLM Slop (or Most Certainly Slop) [original]
Linuxiac is causing its own downfall
Fedora Games Lab Spin to Switch from Xfce to KDE Plasma with Fedora Linux 44
The Fedora Project announced plans to migrate the Fedora Games Lab spin to the KDE Plasma desktop environment with the upcoming Fedora Linux 44 release, due out in April 2026.
statCounter Reckons 1 in 5 Desktops or Laptops in Finland Runs GNU and Linux (Not Counting Android) [original]
That's just what statCounter is seeing
PipeWire 1.4.10 Backports Filter-Graph Channel Support and Fixes More Bugs
The PipeWire project has released PipeWire 1.4.10 today as yet another maintenance update of this popular open-source server for handling audio/video streams and hardware on Linux systems.
Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.4 Improves Handling for Files Larger Than 4GB
Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.4 SD card flashing utility is now available for download with improved handling of files larger than 4GB and other changes.
Red Hat's Latest and Hype Frenzy Around Slop (So-called 'Hey Hi')
Canonical Ubuntu Pretends That US (Outsourcing) is OK With "European Sovereignty", Chris Siebenmann Looks at Netplan
Android Leftovers
One Android setting fixed how I deal with my notifications
I boosted my old laptop’s battery life by switching to this power-efficient Linux distro
This is where Lubuntu is a great OS to download
Games: Valve, Less Miserables, Terraria, and More
7 stories from GamingOnLinux
Using a modern fork of this 90s Linux desktop was a nostalgic nightmare
Ever since I went full-time with Linux about nine months ago
The best Arch Linux distro for beginners just got even easier to set up
In my opinion, there is no real "wrong answer" when picking out your very first Linux distro
FSF Scheduled Activities
Join FSF founder Richard M. Stallman for his talk at the Georgia Institute of Technology
GNOME 50 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing as a Wayland-Only Release
GNOME 50 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with X11 session removal, initial support for session save/restore, and many other enhancements.
Free and Open Source Software
EDATEC CM0 NANO Combines Raspberry Pi CM0 with Full I/O in a Small SBC
The board supports Raspberry Pi OS in both 32-bit and 64-bit variants
OBS Studio 32.1 Promises New Audio Mixer and WebRTC Simulcast Support, Beta Out Now
OBS Studio 32.1 has entered public beta testing today for this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming on Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Taking the Slop Train to Nowhere, Linuxiac Reverts Back to Slopfarm Mode [original]
It's not even denying it, even given a chance to deny it
Today in Techrights
