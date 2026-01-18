news
Games: Harpoom, Proton Experimental, and Slop Crackdown
-
Old VCR ☛ Harpoom: of course the Apple Network Server can be hacked into running Doom
Now, let's go ahead and get the grumbling out of the way. No, the ANS is not running Linux or NetBSD. No, this is not a backport of NCommander's AIX Doom, because that runs on AIX 4.3. The Apple Network Server could run no version of AIX later than 4.1.5 and there are substantial technical differences. (As it happens, the very fact it won't run on an ANS was what prompted me to embark on this port in the first place.) And no, this is not merely an exercise in flogging a geriatric compiler into building Doom Generic, though we'll necessarily do that as part of the conversion. There's no AIX sound driver for ANS audio, so this port is mute, but at the end we'll have a Doom executable that runs well on the ANS console under CDE and has no other system prerequisites. We'll even test it on one of IBM's PowerPC AIX laptops as well. Because we should.
-
Science Alert ☛ Playing Video Games Has an Unexpected Effect on Kids' IQ, Study Says
Screen time with benefits.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental brings updates for MonoGame, Rockstar Launcher and more | GamingOnLinux
Valve launched a new update for Proton Experimental for January 16th to improve various games and launchers working on SteamOS / Linux. There's also still Proton 10.0-4 with a release candidate that needs testing.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve tweak Steam AI disclosure form for developers to clarify it's for content consumed by players | GamingOnLinux
Back in early 2024, Valve put up new rules for game developers on Steam to pull in some information about generative AI, and they now seem to have tweaked it.