Gedit 49.0 Released, This Week in GNOME, and GNOME Foundation Update (by IBM)
Gedit Technology blog: gedit 49.0 released
gedit 49.0 has been released! Here are the highlights since version 48.0 which dates back from September 2024. (Some sections are a bit technical).
This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #232 Upcoming Deadlines
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from January 09 to January 16.
The Hey Hi (AI) UI, and feature freeze for GNOME 50 is closing in. The deadline is in about two weeks from now on Jan 31 at 23:59 UTC. After that, the focus will be on bug fixes, polishing, and translations for GNOME 50.
GNOME 50 alpha has been released. One of the biggest changes is the removal of X11 support from several components like GNOME Shell, while the login screen can still launch non-X11 sessions of other desktop environments. More information is available in the announcement post.
GNOME ☛ Allan Day: GNOME Foundation Update, 2026-01-16
Welcome to my regular weekly update on what’s been happening at the GNOME Foundation. As usual, this post just covers highlights, and there are plenty of smaller and in progress items that haven’t been included.
The Board of Directors had a regular meeting this week. Topics on the agenda included: [...]