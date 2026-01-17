Gedit 49.0 Released, This Week in GNOME, and GNOME Foundation Update (by IBM)

Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from January 09 to January 16.

The Hey Hi (AI) UI, and feature freeze for GNOME 50 is closing in. The deadline is in about two weeks from now on Jan 31 at 23:59 UTC. After that, the focus will be on bug fixes, polishing, and translations for GNOME 50.

GNOME 50 alpha has been released. One of the biggest changes is the removal of X11 support from several components like GNOME Shell, while the login screen can still launch non-X11 sessions of other desktop environments. More information is available in the announcement post.