Programming Leftovers
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: #45: Some r-ci Updates
Welcome to post 45 in the $R^4 series!
We introduced r-ci here in post #32 here nearly four years ago. It has found pretty widespread use and adoption, and we received a few kind words then (in the linked issue) and also more recently (in a follow-up comment) from which we merrily quote:
[…] almost 3 years later on and I have had zero problems with this CI setup. For people who want reliable R software, resources like these are invaluable.
Rlang ☛ Extracting Data from OECD Databases in R: Using the oecd and rsdmx Packages
The OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) provides extensive databases for economic, social, and environmental indicators. Accessing these programmatically through R is efficient and reproducible.
Qt ☛ Qt Creator 15 - CMake Update
Here are the new CMake features and fixes in Qt Creator 15:
BSD
Brian Callahan ☛ Let's cross compile from FreeBSD/amd64 to macOS/aarch64
A quick tutorial for setting up a complete cross compiling envinroment using a FreeBSD/amd64 host and macOS/aarch64 target
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Raku Weekly 2024.51 Bus++
Will Coleda and Justin DeVuyst have co-produced the eleventh Rakudo compiler release of 2024: 2024.12, with quite a few fixes and some minor improvements. Binary packages will become available shortly, as well as updates to Rakudo Star, if they are not already.
Rust
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: November project goals update
The Rust project is currently working towards a slate of 26 project goals, with 3 of them designed as Flagship Goals.
