Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Destination Linux
Late Night Linux – Episode 312
SteamOS is probably going to ship on 3rd party hardware, there’s a remote chance that games with anti-cheat will work better on Linux, new Raspberry Pi hardware divides opinion among us, Hey Hi (AI) security reports burden FOSS developers, Xfce gets a bit closer to a Wayland future, KDE Plasma’s donation notification really worked, and more.
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 400: Celebrating 400 Episodes of DL with a Jill’s Treasure Hunt, Gaming, Cybersecurity, and more
This week we are LIVE! Celebrating our 400th episode. We have a lot of content planned for you but first, we just want to thank all of you for supporting us by watching, listening, however you do it.
400 episodes is because of you. The financial support because of our sponsors and Patrons is how we survived. We’re so glad you enjoy this show and hope to see you for 400 more. Welcome to Destination Linux, where we discuss the latest news, hot topics, gaming, mobile, and all things Open Source & Linux. Now let’s get this show on the road toward Destination Linux!