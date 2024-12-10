South Korean web giant Naver creates its own Linux distro

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 10, 2024



Korean web giant Naver has gone into the operating system business, releasing its very own Linux distribution.

Naver is often compared to Google, as started providing search and a web portal then sprawled into email, payment services, e-commerce, blogging, and public cloud services. Its search offering remains South Korea's favorite, with market share that eclipses even the big G.

The giant corp operates at least two of its own datacenters. A facility opened in 2023 is said to have 270MW megawatt capacity, and possess rackspace capable of housing 600,000U of kit.

On Monday Naver emulated another of Google's expansive ventures, announcing the release of its own Linux distribution dubbed Navix. Not to be confused with an unrelated enterprise software suite with a vaguely similar name.