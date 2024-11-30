Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for US Thanksgiving (Thursday)
Security updates have been issued by Debian (firefox-esr, netatalk, and thunderbird), Fedora (firefox, libsoup3, mingw-glib2, mingw-libsoup, mingw-python-waitress, mingw-python3, nss, perl-Module-ScanDeps, php, and python-aiohttp), Mageia (dcmtk, golang, iptraf-ng, libsndfile, microcode, php, postgresql15 & postgresql13, rapidjson, tomcat, wget, and zbar), Red Hat (openssl and openssl-fips-provider, toolbox, and webkit2gtk3), SUSE (firefox, frr, glib2, hplip, kernel, neomutt-20241114, ovmf, python-aiohttp, python-virtualenv, python310-tornado6, qemu, webkit2gtk3, and xen), and Ubuntu (mpg123 and vim).
Medevel ☛ 11 Free and Open-source Password Alternatives and 1password alternatives
Think of a password manager app as your personal security vault, much like a high-tech safety deposit box for your digital life. Every time you create an account or update a password, your vault securely stores these credentials behind layers of advanced encryption.
Medevel ☛ Rooster - Free Simple Password Manager Written in Rust with 1Password Support - Works Windows, GNU/Linux and macOS
Rooster steps in as a simple, yet free open-source effective password manager designed for users who value privacy and prefer an offline, no-frills approach. Available for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Rooster offers an intuitive command-line interface to store and access username/password combinations securely.
Godot Engine ☛ Statement on GodLoader malware loader [Ed: Follow the money]
Godot security team clarifies the risk exposed by Check Point Research's report.
tuned: local root exploit in D-Bus method instance_create and other issues in tuned >= 2.23 (CVE-2024-52336, CVE-2024-52337)