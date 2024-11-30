Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Energy shock: €17,000 circuit court claim, threat of judgment for fraudulent charges
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Fentanylware (TikTok) Just Doing Exactly What It Was Supposed to Do
A senior official at Romania's telecoms watchdog called for Fentanylware (TikTok) to be suspended
-
Links 29/11/2024: China Tensions and Big Bounties for Invalidation of Software Patents
Links for the day
-
More Microsoft Corruption and Cover-ups
The key point here is that Microsoft is a corrupt company that bribes officials and breaks every law in the books, then lies about it, covers things up, even bribes publishers to participate in the cover-up
-
Microsoft Fired Hundreds of Workers Days Before Thanksgiving
Maybe it's time for Microsoft shareholders to reassess the true wealth and well-being of Microsoft as a company
-
Ireland Goes to Polls, Here's Daniel Pocock's Leaflet (Running as Independent in Dublin Bay South)
He seems to be the only geek running for Office
New
-
Links 29/11/2024: Hike at Potato Creek and Best SSG
Links for the day
-
Brigid Purcell (PBP): generation Z, unteachable children, how will they govern in ten years?
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Links 29/11/2024: Smithfield Market in London Shutting Down, BRICS (China) Accused of Validating Undersea Cables Based on New Evidence
Links for the day
-
Daniel Pocock Explains Why People Should Vote for Him Today (General Election 2024)
Polling day in Ireland
-
[Meme] Microsoft and Bill Gates Controlling Media Coverage
Cautionary tale
-
Typical Microsoft Bully (Paid by Microsoft)
Some Microsoft staff doesn't know boundaries
-
Threats, Attacks on Women, and Other Tactics of Microsofters Will Always Backfire
California: An Epicentre of Psychosis Influenced by Silicon Valley?
-
Rejecting Fake Holidays
In the US, today is the day after Thanksgiving and nothing els
-
8GB Swiss Archive offered to Irish voters by Dáil candidate
Mr Pocock doesn't take orders from cyberbullies
-
Daniel Pocock: Why you should follow my RSS or Atom feed, Irish elections, everybody wins
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, November 28, 2024
IRC logs for Thursday, November 28, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.
