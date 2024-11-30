Programming Leftovers
-
Vereis ☛ vereis' site
I regret to inform you that, despite your best intentions, you have built an Erlang.
I know all you wanted was to "keep it simple." You just needed a way to notify your services when data changed—nothing fancy. A dedicated background job system or message bus? Too much. "YAGNI," you said, confident you could sprinkle a few API calls here and there. But now, six months later, your once-pristine codebase is riddled with ad-hoc HTTP calls. Like an invasive species, these calls have spread through your business logic, impossible to remove without ripping out half the ecosystem.
-
Sean Conner ☛ Interfacing 6809 assembly with Color BASIC is now easier
Then assemble the code, transcribe the resulting object code into DATA statements in a BASIC program, write the loop to poke the data into memory and define the “user-defined machine language” subroutine. The result of all this work would look something like this: [...]
-
Sean Conner ☛ The definitive guide to writing assembly language subroutines for Color BASIC
There's nothing quite like documenting 40 year old technology, but hey, retro-computing is now popular, so why not?
Anyway, since I've modified my assembler to make it easier to write assembly subroutines for Color BASIC, I've been doing a deep dive into the nuances of doing so. This post will cover the method for plain Color BASIC; Extended Color BASIC, which does things a bit differently, will be covered in another post.
-
Sean Conner ☛ The definitive guide to writing assembly language subroutines for Extended Color BASIC
And in keeping with documenting 40 year old technology, I'm documenting how to call assembly language subroutines for Extended Color BASIC.
One major difference between Color BASIC and Extended Color BASIC is how to define the address to call. No longer do you have to poke the address into memory, but use the BASIC command DEFUSRn (where n is between 0 and 9). And you can define up to 10 such routines.
-
Karl Seguin ☛ Zig Removes Anonymous Struct
A recently merged pull request removed anonymous struct from Zig. I was surprised by this change - it seemed like a big deal. But it turns out that I didn't understand what an anonymous struct were, and this change isn't quite as big as I thought. Consider this code: [...]
-
Rlang ☛ These Languages are Accumulating
I keep saying that the more programming languages you know, the more you will
understand all the others you know - I’m now at the point where I want to solve
every problem I see in a handful of different languages.
-
Tiger Oakes: 2024 JS Rap Up
To open JSNation US 2024, Daphne asked me to help write a rap to recap the year in JavaScript news, parodying mrgrandeofficial. Here’s what I came up with (with info from Frontend Focus, TC39 meetings, and lots of web searches)!
-
Python
-
ID Root ☛ Python Program to Calculate Grade of Student
In today’s digital age, automating educational processes has become increasingly important. One such process is the calculation of student grades.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Create Progress Bar in Python
Progress bars are essential tools in programming, especially when dealing with lengthy processes. They provide users with visual feedback, indicating the progress of ongoing tasks.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Some notes on my experiences with Python type hints and mypy
As I thought I might, today I spent some time adding full and relatively honest type hints to my recent Python program. The experience didn't go entirely smoothly and it left me with a number of learning experiences and things I want to note down in case I ever do this again. The starting point is that my normal style of coding small programs is to not make classes to represent different sorts of things and instead use only basic built in collection types, like lists, tuples, dictionaries, and so on. When you use basic types this way, it's very easy to pass or return the wrong 'shape' of thing (I did it once in the process of writing my program), and I'd like Python type hints to be able to tell me about this.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Comment Block of Code in Python
Comments are an important part of any programming languages that help users to understand about working of code block. Similar to other programming languages Python also allows us to add comments in our code. We can use single line comments or multiline comment for block of code.
-
Adnan Siddiqi ☛ Design Custom Candlestick Patterns for Signal Generation Using Python
In the previous post, I introduced you to Candlestick patterns, explaining what they are and discussing a couple of well-known patterns and their implementation in Python. We will be discussing further famous patterns in coming posts but here we will learn how you can come up with your own candlestick patterns and implement them in Python. Ultimately, we will be using our custom and awesome candlestick pattern to generate signals and print money.
-
-
Rust
-
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 575
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
-
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.83.0
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.83.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via
rustup, you can get 1.83.0 with:
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustupfrom the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.83.0.
-