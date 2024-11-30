I regret to inform you that, despite your best intentions, you have built an Erlang.

I know all you wanted was to "keep it simple." You just needed a way to notify your services when data changed—nothing fancy. A dedicated background job system or message bus? Too much. "YAGNI," you said, confident you could sprinkle a few API calls here and there. But now, six months later, your once-pristine codebase is riddled with ad-hoc HTTP calls. Like an invasive species, these calls have spread through your business logic, impossible to remove without ripping out half the ecosystem.