today's leftovers
Security Affairs ☛ China-linked APT Gelsemium uses a new Linux backdoor dubbed WolfsBane [Ed: It's not "a new Linux backdoor", it's pure FUD]
Kivikakk ☛ Platform-specific hacks for high-DPI
When the reported DPI is greater than or equal to 100 in either dimension, set the renderer scale to 2, double both the window dimensions, and set the effective scale to 2. The effective scale is divided from cursor positions in mouse events before they’re handled.
Windows TCO
The Register UK ☛ Volunteer DEF CON hackers get ready to secure US water
Now the scheme is kicking off in earnest with a partnership between the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy's Cyber Policy Initiative (CPI) and the National Rural Water Association (NRWA). The organizations are deploying top coders to investigate the security of six water companies based in Utah, Vermont, Indiana, and Oregon, fix any issues, and then pass the knowledge on.
"DEF CON's superpower is that we're a bunch of hackers that want to help, figure out how things work, or love pointing out how things are broken and might be fixed. It turns out there are a lot of groups that want to hear that perspective, and would like advice and help," said Moss. "This is our first initiative to turn a single weekend of people together into doing good things year round."
Tom's Hardware ☛ Taiwan gets slammed with 15,000 cyber attacks per second — Minister notes figure is 4X more than average
A government minister asserted that Taiwan experiences four times more cyber attacks than the average country. Earlier this week, Taiwanese Digital Minister Huang Yen-nun (黃彥男) told attendees at the CYBERDAY 2024 Information Security Industry Day in Tainan that [attackers] attempt to breach Taiwan’s digital defenses an astonishing 15,000 times per second. As well as being 4X the average figure, this digital onslaught is touted as the most intense worldwide.
