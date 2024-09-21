Tux Machines

Upcoming I-Pi SMARC Embedded Prototype Kit Adopts Intel Amston Lake CPU

The I-Pi SMARC Amston Lake is a prototyping kit built on Intel’s Amston Lake architecture, designed to accelerate embedded system development. Key features include dual 2.5GbE LAN ports with Time-Sensitive Networking support and CAN interfaces for industrial applications.

ATOMS3R Dev Kit Equipped with 0.85″ color IPS screen and 6-axis IMU

The ATOMS3R development kit is a compact and versatile programmable controller based on the ESP32-S3-PICO-1-N8R8 module. Designed for embedded smart device applications, it combines robust processing power with built-in Wi-Fi, making it effective for a wide range of IoT and motion-sensing projects.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Install Tor Browser on Ubuntu 24.04

 This tutorial will help you install Tor Browser, the anonymity-promising web browser derived from Firefox, on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". We also included below how to update, how to make desktop shortcuts, and even how to contribute back to this amazing Free Software project. Now let's begin and happy surfing!

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 14.0a6

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 21, 2024

GNOME 46.5 Released with Mutter and GNOME Shell Improvements

  
The GNOME Project announced today the general availability of GNOME 46.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the GNOME 46 “Kathmandu” desktop environment series to address more bugs and improve performance.

 
PREEMPT_RT in Mainline and Microsofters Trying to Use Rust to Destabilise Linux

  
Linux 6.11

  
Sunday afternoon here in Vienna, and 6.11 is out

 
Fedora Linux 41 Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux Kernel 6.11 and GNOME 47

  
The Fedora Project announced today the general availability of the beta version of the upcoming Fedora Linux 41 release for public testing to get a glimpse of the new features and report bugs.

 
today's howtos

  
Sparky 7.5 Drops with Updated Packages

  
The lightweight Linux distro Sparky 7.5 is now available for download offering full Debian 12 compatibility and updated package base

 
New Distro Derivative Expands Open-Source Enterprise Linux Ecosystem

  
Fresh from the July 28 DebConf24 conference in South Korea comes a new open-source community project, eLxr

 
GNOME 47 “Denver” Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

  
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 47 as the latest series of this acclaimed and beloved desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems bringing new features and improvements.

 
Proton 9.0-3 Released with Support for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Farlight 84

  
Valve released today Proton 9.0-3 as the latest stable release of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux systems.

 
Zorin OS 17.2 Is Out Now Powered by Linux Kernel 6.8 from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

  
The Zorin OS team announced today the release and general availability of Zorin OS 17.2 as the second installment in the latest Zorin OS 17 series of this Ubuntu-based distribution targeting Windows users and Linux newcomers.


  
 


 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This week in Plasma: polishing like mad

  
The core Plasma team has entered full-on bug-fixing mode until Plasma 6.2.1, and what a week of bug-fixes it was

 
Upcoming tablet input changes in Plasma Wayland

  
This blog post provides the heads-up about planned tablet input changes that are brewing for Plasma 6.3. KWin provides support for the tablet input protocol

 
Sad, sad state of Windows 11 - September 2024 problems

  
Every few months, I power on my test machine, emphasis test machine, and start the Windows 11 instance installed there

 
Games: Humble Bundle, GTA, God of War Ragnarök and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux 6.11, GNOME 47

  
Today, Canonical released the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) operating system for public testing ahead of the final release on October 10th, 2024.

 
today's leftovers

  
Distributions and Operating Systems: Many GNU/Linux Distros Listed

  
Open Hardware: Reverse Engineering, SparkFun, and Raspberry Pi

  
Mozilla: Firefox, Thunderbird, and Rust

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers and TCO

  
Qt/KDE: Okteta, Ruqola, KD Reports, and More

  
Releases: Pulsar 1.121, PipeWire 1.2.4, pg_stat_kcache 2.3.0, and More

  
Canonical as Pusher of Proprietary Software, Using Its Proprietary (a Proprietary Back End) Blob Distribution Platform

  
Android Leftovers

  
ASUS Tinker Board 3 - A credit-card sized Rockchip RK3566 SBC with 12V to 19V DC input

 
5 Linux commands I use to keep my device running smoothly

  
Okteta got “Best Application” 2024 Akademy Award

  
The jury of this year’s KDE Akademy Awards, being by tradition representatives of last year’s winners, has selected the hex editor Okteta in the category “Best Application”

 
today's howtos

  
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Here’s our recommendations summarized in a legendary ratings chart

 
Sleeper OS – specialized distro derived from Debian

  
Sleeper OS is a specialized Linux distribution, derived from Debian, that caters specifically to low-memory resource

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Pi, and More

  
Windows TCO: Ransomware, PowerShell, and Data Breaches

  
today's leftovers

  
LLVM 19.1.0 Released

  
Linux and Vulkan: Mesa VR and PanVK

  
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

  
Another Example of "Microsoft Hates Linux" and Winners Of The 2024 Tiny Games Contest

  
Latest Microsoft Openwashing and 'Linux' Foundation PR Cruft

  
Software: Valkey, PGP, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
Haiku Activity & Contract Report, August 2024

  
This report covers hrev57901 through hrev58042

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Free Software Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

  
A Couple Belated Akademy 2024 Reports

  
Android Leftovers

  
Torvalds weighs in on 'nasty' Rust vs C for Linux debate

  
This is like vi vs Emacs with 'religious overtones,’ project chief laughs

 
GStreamer 1.24.8 Rolls Out with Bugs Fixes

  
GStreamer 1.24.8 multimedia framework rolls out with bug fixes for video encoding and software encoder enhancements

 
KD Reports 2.3.0

  
We’re pleased to announce the release of KD Reports 2.3.0, the latest version of our reporting tool for Qt applications

 
Here Are The Best New Features in Ubuntu 24.10

  
Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’ will be released on October 13th, and as you’d expect from a new version of Ubuntu, it’s packed with new features

 
Questions Around Tor's Confidentiality

  
Confidentiality in doubt

 
Kubuntu 24.04 slowly but majorly improving

  
I am writing this review before the 24.04.1 release hitting me box. However, you may read it after the major point upgrade

 
curl 8.10.1

  
Welcome to this follow-up patch release

 
Latest Podcasts and Linux Format

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware: Arduino and More

  
Security Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Games: Bundles, GOG, Valve, and More

  
Compact Linux Gaming Beast: MinisForum EM 780

  
The MinisForum EM 780 is a remarkable compact Linux gaming PC that delivers impressive performance in a small form factor

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
RebeccaBlackOS – Debian-based live distro

  
RebeccaBlackOS is a Debian-based live distribution which can be used to run Wayland desktop sessions

 
Smartphones Leaking Data

  
When you use smartphones from big tech companies, you’re often trading your privacy for convenience

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.11, Linux 6.6.52, and Linux 6.1.111

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.11 kernel

 
What is open-source and how does it benefit you?

  
From zero cost to the lack of limitations, the Linux operating system and open-source software may be worth looking into for the varied user-friendly benefits

 
Linus Torvalds advises open-source developers to pursue meaningful projects, not hype

  
The creator of Linux detailed the latest Linux updates at the Linux Foundation's Open Source Summit Europe event

 
Nextcloud Hub 9 Released, Here’s What’s New

  
Nextcloud Hub 9, an open-source suite of collaboration and productivity tools, launches with enhanced privacy and improved design and features

 
IBM quietly axing thousands of jobs, source says

  
IBM has been laying off a substantial number of employees this week and is trying to keep it quiet, our sources have said

 
Linux (kernel): The trouble with iowait and hype-enhanced reviews for Linux patches

  
today's howtos

  
Attracting and retaining Debian contributors

  
Carlos Henrique Lima Melara and Lucas Kanashiro gave a presentation

 
Ubuntu Prompting Client is Here to Make Snap Apps Safer

  
Prompting Client is the latest security effort for snap software, and acts as a companion to the new desktop Security Center app

 
Windows Users Can Get a Taste of Linux With These 5 Distros

  
there are many great distros for all kinds of workflows to help you make the transition easily

 
Today in Techrights

  
