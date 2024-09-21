qcd is a utility which lets you quickly change directory on the command line. It aims to improve your efficiency.

With qcd you change to another directory just by entering commands like qcd 3 and step back to where you came from with qcd -o>. Or you toggle between two directories with the swap functionality qcd -w.

For this to work you store frequently visited directories in a database file (sqlite3). Entries in this database get referred to via indices (value ‘3’ in the example). If you don’t like remembering indices you can assign aliases to each entry. Indices and aliases can be freely adjusted to your needs.

In addition, qcd provides a stack concept. In the example (qcd 3) the current working directory is put on (top of) the stack before changing the directory. Entering qcd -o pops (removes) the path from top of the stack and changes the working directory to that path.

This is free and open source software.