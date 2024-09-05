posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 05, 2024



Quoting: Plasma Crash Course - DrKonqi - Harald Sitter's KDE Blog —

DrKonqi is the UI that comes up when a crash happens. We’ll explore how it integrates with coredumpd and Sentry.

When I outlined the functionality of coredumpd, I mentioned that it starts an instance of systemd-coredump@.service. This not only allows the core dumping itself to be controlled by systemd’s resource control and configuration systems, but it also means other systemd units can tie into the crash handling as well.

That is precisely what we do in DrKonqi. It installs drkonqi-coredump-processor@.service which, among other things, contains the rule: