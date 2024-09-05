Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
10 Best Free and Open Source Sticky Note Applications - LinuxLinks
Note-taking apps are the online equivalent of notebooks, and because they’re digital, they can do more for you than paper can. Note-taking apps also include text search, so in a matter of seconds, you can find whatever notes you need.
A sticky note (often known as a Post-it Note) is a small piece of paper with a re-adherable strip of glue on its back, made for temporarily attaching notes to documents and other surfaces. Virtual sticky notes have been created for computers in the form of desktop notes.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
AFL++ - fuzzing framework - LinuxLinks
Fuzzing (sometimes known as fuzz testing) is an automated software testing technique that involves providing invalid, unexpected, or random data as inputs to a computer program.
AFL++ is the daughter of the American Fuzzy Lop fuzzer.
Enter TeX - TeX/LaTeX text editor - LinuxLinks
Enter TeX is a TeX/LaTeX text editor. The application was previously known as LaTeXila and then GNOME LaTeX.
The idea of Enter TeX is to always deal directly with the TeX code, while simplifying as most as possible the writing of this TeX code. This permits to concentrate on the content and the structure of the document.
pocsuite3 - remote vulnerability testing framework - LinuxLinks
In addition to being a security tool, pocsuite3 can also be integrated into the vulnerability testing module as a Python package. You can also develop your own applications based on Pocsuite3. You can perform secondary development based on Pocsuite3 and use Pocsuite3 to develop your own vulnerability verification tools.
Sticky Notes - simple note taking program - LinuxLinks
We previously reviewed Sticky, a sticky notes app.
One of our readers asked us to look at a different app with a similar name. It’s called Sticky Notes, a simple note taking application for the GNOME desktop. The software is free and open source software written in TypeScript.
We evaluated Sticky Notes using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS distro.