Games: Humble Bundle, SteamFork, Cosmic Call, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Humble Summer Narrative Celebration Bundle will have you sink some hours in
Ready for more games? After a pretty good Humble Choice for August 2024, there's a new Humble Summer Narrative Celebration Bundle also now live.
GamingOnLinux ☛ No Man's Sky adds fishing, a fishing skiff, a new expedition, deep-sea diving and loads more
Can someone tell Hello Games it's all good now, everyone is over the poor launch? Actually don't, I want to see just how far they will keep pushing No Man's Sky. The latest update is a goodie too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ember is a huge online tabletop RPG from the creators of Foundry Virtual Tabletop
Foundry Virtual Tabletop is a popular (and Linux-supported) modern online role-playing system and now the creators are working on a massive new game called Ember. Ember will use Foundry Virtual Tabletop, so it will work on Linux.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Retroid Pocket 5 and Retroid Pocket Mini will have Linux support
While it has yet to have a proper full announcement, the Retroid Pocket 5 sounds like a nice device for those of you who love retro gaming and for the first time it will have proper Linux support too. Along with the Retroid Pocket Mini too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Acer enter the handheld PC gaming race with the Nitro Blaze 7
Here we go again. Another vendor has decided to make their own PC gaming handheld and this time it's Acer with the Nitro Blaze 7.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Earl vs. the Mutants is chaotic survivor-like fun with vehicles
There's a whole lot of Vampire Survivor-likes and bullet hell / bullet heaven mixtures around, but not many stick you directly in the driver's seat like Earl vs. the Mutants. Note: key provided by the developer.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamFork is yet another Linux distribution aiming to be a SteamOS-like for handhelds
Attack of the clones! Well, sort of anyway. We have Bazzite, ChimeraOS, HoloISO and now SteamFork as well. There's so much choice to get Linux on your handhelds.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Devour famous paintings in the classic Snake-ish game ART for Snakes
Remember the classic game Snake? Well this is ART for Snakes, a "snake-ish" game about eating the most expensive paintings you can before the time runs out. Disclosure: one of the team is a previous contributor to GamingOnLinux.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cosmic Call is basically Nuclear Throne as a rogue-lite boomer shooter
CosmicDev recently put up a demo for Cosmic Call, a very scribbly-styled retro boomer shooter that sees you fight through small arena levels as you keep powering up. The demo is quite limited, but nicely showcases the idea.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Open source evolution sim 'Thrive' adds sprinting, visual upgrades, more competitive AI
I love watching Thrive continue to grow. A free and open source evolution sim where you start off life as a single microbe. The latest release version 0.7.0 is out now adding new gameplay features.