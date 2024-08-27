Jack Wallen's Linux Commands

Most Linux distributions are considerably more secure than Windows out of the box. There are many reasons for that, including the inherent user and file permissions structure, the addition of underlying security technologies (such as SELinux and AppArmor), and the fact that it's open-source (so code can be vetted and peer-reviewed at any time).

Several commands that add to Linux's security are available at your fingertips. Some of these (such as iptables) are more challenging to work with than others, and they range from being obviously geared toward security to more subtle.