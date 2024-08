posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 17, 2024



Quoting: A Fresh Perspective on Things – Kai Uwe's Blog —

Can you believe it’s already been almost half a year since Plasma 6.0 came out? Time really flies! The other day I went through some of my 50+ open merge requests on KDE’s GitLab and took another stab at them. Some are four years old at this point but it definitely helped to let them sit for a while and finish them with a fresh new perspective and clear mind.