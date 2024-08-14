today's howtos
-
Medevel ☛ How to Host Multiple Sites on the Same Server Using Nginx?
In this tutorial, we'll go through the steps to host multiple sites on the same server using Nginx.
-
Medevel ☛ CouchDB: A Comprehensive on Installation and Usage Across Windows, macOS, Linux, and Docker
Apache CouchDB is an open-source NoSQL database that is known for its ease of use, high availability, and resilience. It uses a schema-free, document-oriented data model and stores data in JSON format.
-
Get Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge browser on Ubuntu 24.04 GNU/Linux via command [Ed: This is technically malware and there is no good reason to install/use it. Bruce Schneier ☛ It steals all the user's passwords.]