today's leftovers

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 11th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Future Ubuntu Releases Will Ship with the Latest and Greatest Linux Kernel

Ubuntu is probably the only distribution out there that doesn’t offer users access to the very latest kernels, at least not officially and not in an easy manner. Shipping a new Ubuntu release with the latest and greatest Linux kernel was probably one of the most requested features of the Ubuntu community.

GNOME 46.4 Desktop Improves Connecting to WPA2 Enterprise Networks

GNOME 46.4 is here a month after GNOME 46.3 with improvements for connecting to WPA2 enterprise networks, glitches in the looking-glass effect, Persian on-screen keyboard layout, overview startup notification, keyboard navigation in app folders, and nested popovers on Wayland.

How To Install LibreWolf Browser on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you install LibreWolf, a privacy-promising web browser derived from Firefox, on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". It is available in Ubuntu standard format DEB although it comes from its own repository as today it is still not available in the official repository. Finally, it can be considered as an alternative to the preinstalled Firefox which comes in Snap format and both can be used together. Now let's install it!

How To Enable DNS over HTTPS Security on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you enable a security on Firefox web browser on your Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" to prevent your web browsing from being eavesdropped or blocked or redirected by anyone else. This is called "DNS over HTTPS" or shortened "DoH". More importantly, you can also easily block adult websites so it will be safer for your children and family to use your Ubuntu computer. Now let's start it out!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 13, 2024

Future Ubuntu Releases Will Ship with the Latest and Greatest Linux Kernel
Canonical has finally given up and changed its policy for kernel version selection on Ubuntu releases, finally delivering the latest and greatest Linux kernel series starting with Ubuntu 24.10 in October 2024.
System76 Launches Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS with COSMIC Alpha Desktop Environment
Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today the release and general availability of the long-awaited Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS distribution featuring the Rust-based COSMIC Alpha desktop environment.
 
Open Hardware and Servers
Python Bans Prominent Dev for Enjoying the Wrong Old SNL Sketch
I could find no example of Tim Peters actually "Defending Reverse Racism" anyway. This appears to be made up entirely, as far as I can tell.
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and Many Videos
EU Funding for Free Software
BSD, Linux, and games
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Chromium (With Rust Complexity) Makes Life Harder for Slackware (un-Googled) and Chrome+Clones Have Malicious Features Other Than Google's and Microsoft's
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Donald Trump and Local Governments Hit by Microsoft/Windows TCO
Android Leftovers
Free and Open Source Software
Canaima – Venezuelan desktop based distribution
Canaima Linux is a Venezuelan desktop distribution based on Debian
Review: TrueNAS 24.04.2 "SCALE"
TrueNAS is an operating system (or family of operating systems) sponsored by iXsystems for network attached storage systems
The colors of GTK
Everything is better in color. Even better if it is HDR
The 200th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 11th, 2024.
GameBar Overlay: A Linux Alternative to Microsoft Game Bar
Discover a new GameBar Overlay GNOME extension for the GNOME DE that offers a similar experience to Microsoft's Game Bar, but for Linux.
Linux 6.11-rc3
Nothing particularly strange or interesting going on, things look normal
Security and Windows TCO
Software and Debian Activities
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware and Retro: PineTime, Pi, and Video Game Preservation
Audiocasts/Shows: Talk by Aleix Pol and GNU World Order
Android Leftovers
Android and Made by Google will jointly livestream the Pixel 9 keynote
Thunderbird 130 Beta Includes a Tray Icon for Linux
The first Thunderbird 130 beta release is out, and when running it on Linux there’s a very obvious new feature
MILK-V Jupiter review – A RISC-V mini-ITX motherboard and PC tested with Ubuntu-based Bianbu OS
We have all the files we need to flash Bianbu OS
Ladybird Browser Team Selects Swift as Preferred Language
Andreas Kling announces Swift as Ladybird's future language for better safety and ergonomics
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.4, Linux 6.6.45, and Linux 6.1.104
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.4 kernel
Recent GNU/Linux Videos
today's howtos
VirtualBox 7.0.20 Introduces Initial Support for openSUSE 15.6 and RHEL 9.5 Kernels
Oracle released a new version of its acclaimed open-source virtualization software, VirtualBox 7.0.20, that brings support for the kernels used in the latest openSUSE and Red Hat Enterprise Linux systems, as well as various fixes.
Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen 5 Linux laptop review
We put it to the test
The rise of Linux as a mainstream operating system
This is a whole new version of Linux I did not imagine to witness
This week in KDE: SVG Breeze cursors and more thumbnails
First up is something cool: support for SVG-based cursor themes
This Week in GNOME: #160 Web Happening
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 02 to August 09
today's howtos
this afternoon's batch of howtos
Gemini Links 11/08/2024: Anger, Solitude, and Good Things
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware and Devices: OpenPOWER, Arduino, and More
Security: Last Week in CISA and Google Kills Security Feature (Ad Blocking)
DebConf24 Coverage
Windows TCO: Quick Share, E-mail Breaches
Some security incidents
GNOME 46.4 Desktop Improves Connecting to WPA2 Enterprise Networks
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 46.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest GNOME 46 “Kathmandu” desktop environment series bringing various improvements, bug fixes, and updated translations.
Incus 6.4 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.4 rolls out with bug fixes, better cluster management, storage solutions, OCI support, and more
Wine 9.15 Launches with Enhanced MSHTML Prototypes
The latest Wine 9.15 release brings key updates, including MSHTML enhancements and stronger ODBC driver support
HandBrake 1.8.2 Video Transcoder Adds FFmpeg 7.0.2 Support and Fixes Bugs
HandBrake 1.8.2 has been released today for this powerful and popular open-source, cross-platform, and free video transcoder/converter for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Best Free and Open Source Software
Yuzuki Chameleon: A $25 Raspberry Pi-Like Board with Allwinner H616 SoC
Yuzuki Chameleon supports various firmware options, including Tina Linux, Ubuntu, and Android TV
