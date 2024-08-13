today's leftovers
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-04 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #293
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2024-08-04 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (31/2024): Ubuntu Touch 20.04 OTA 5 and Jolla C2 news
OMG Ubuntu ☛ WebDAV Fixes for Fastmail, Mailbox Coming to Ubuntu 24.04
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users experiencing issues setting up Fastmail and mailbox.org providers in GNOME Online Accounts to access cloud files, calendars, and/or contacts will be pleased to hear a fix is inbound. Both aforementioned services support WebDAV, CalDAV, and CardDAV, making it easy for users to access files, calendar, and contact through desktop and mobile apps, including many GNU/Linux ones. GNOME 46 features a generic WebDAV provider in GNOME Online Accounts (GOA), allowing users of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS to sign into any WebDAV-supported service through GOA, and let apps fetch/read and sync/write data to/from them.
Instructionals/Technical
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-09 [Older] How to install PokéFinder 4.1.2 on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-08 [Older] How to install DataGrip on a Chromebook in 2024
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-08 [Older] How to install the Jagex Launcher on Ubuntu 24.04
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-07 [Older] How to change the color of your Mouse Cursor on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-07 [Older] How to install Inkscape on Ubuntu 24.04
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-06 [Older] How to install Intellij Idea Community on a Chromebook in 2024
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-06 [Older] How to install Intellij Idea Ultimate on Ubuntu 24.04
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-05 [Older] How to install Fiji on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-05 [Older] How to install Intellij Idea Community on Ubuntu 24.04
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-04 [Older] How to install Microsoft Fonts on Ubuntu 24.04
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-04 [Older] How to install Pokemon Fire Ash on a Chromebook
