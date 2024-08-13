Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Cluecon 2024 Now Live
Started streaming 43 minutes ago
Former GitHub CEO and Mono Chief Nat Friendman Donated to Ron Paul, Manipulated the Media, Censored Embarrassing Information
how the media reacts to women who were abused (sort of like Debian Project covering up for powerful men and tossing aside "comfort women")
Founder of Gemini Protocol (Solderpunk) Has Noticed Deterioration in the Debian Project
Our Gemini capsules always ran from Debian
New
How the Growth of GNU/Linux, a Growth of Worldwide Extent, is Rapidly Accelerating Microsoft Layoffs
Microsoft layoffs are back in the headlines this week
Links 12/08/2024: Bracing for More Mass Layoffs at Microsoft, Hey Hi ("AI") Bubble Continues Popping
Links for the day
Gemini Links 12/08/2024: Rest, Internal Phishing Test, and More
Links for the day
Daniel Pocock Gives a Talk at ClueCon in Chicago at 3PM (Central Time Zone)
"USE OF TECHNOLOGY IN EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT ELECTION CAMPAIGN"
Promiscuous Behaviour (Even Nude Parties) by Microsofters Needs to be Illuminated
The response of "Team Mono" was to litigate
What's Left of the Mainstream Media After the Olympics
Microsoft is wasting money on this type of advertising, but at the same time this waste of money kills what's left of media online
[Meme] Always the Victim
Troll face pill time meme
Marion County Record: police raid anniversary, securing small business, journalists
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
"Protecting the Identity" as a Cover for Protecting the Pervert (Not the Abused)
Do not let women's rights be hijacked by men looking to protect other men (their buddies)
Busan Could Teach Debian Project a Lesson on Comfort Women
Daniel Pocock has covered lots of examples of these "false promises of employment". He also named some of the repeat offenders/culprits.
[Meme] After the Purges (of Debian Developers Who Spoke Out for Women Who Had Blown the Whistle About Abuse)
Daniel Pocock is giving a public talk today
Cross-national Load Time of Tenth of a Second
That's how Pingdom sees it anyway
[Meme] The Future of the World Wide Web, Protecting You From "Misinformation" and "Hate Speech"
After revoking certificates of "bad" sites
A Growing Movement of Web-savvy Geeks Who Say Go Static (Simple Web Pages) and Move to Gemini Protocol
Gemini is still growing
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, August 11, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, August 11, 2024
x86 is Beyond Redemption, We Need Lean Software and Hardware That We Can Understand
x86 has a lot of issues, aside from the defects and severe security problems
While GNU/Linux Adoption Has Soared in Egypt Vista 11 Stalled and Many Still Use Vista 7
it looks like many people there move to GNU/Linux
It Was an Oligarchs' Festival
The organisers really don't care what these athletes think
[Meme] Next Target of GNOME CoC
Why would anyone wish to donate time to an autocracy like this?
Links 12/08/2024: Microsoft Outages, Facebook Bans Biology
Links for the day
In Ireland, Where statCounter is Based, Windows Has Fallen to Just 18% Market Share (Based on statCounter)
all-time lows
Links 12/08/2024: Available Offline an Updates from Solderpunk
Links for the day
