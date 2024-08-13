Open Hardware and Servers
-
Medevel ☛ Hackberry Pi Zero: The New Wave of Affordable Computing for Indie Hackers
The Hackberry Pi Zero is making waves as an ultra-affordable, pocket-sized computer designed for hobbyists, educators, and makers. Priced competitively, this tiny yet powerful board is set to rival the likes of Raspberry Pi, offering versatile features that cater to a wide range of use cases.
It is developed by
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-08-08 [Older] Raspberry Pi's RP2350 is Here!
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-08-07 [Older] XRP Design Challenge Deadline Reminder
-
Fedora
-
Fedora Magazine ☛ 2024-08-07 [Older] Fedora Magazine: A NVR system on Fedora Server
Fedora Server can be used as a home or business lab server for many applications. One of the apps that can be run on it is a Network Video Recorder (NVR) to implement a Closed-Circuit TV for surveillance with IP cameras. Viseron is a NVR application that is simple to set up with virtually no dependencies (e.g., in-memory or storage databases). It is highly customizable with a variety of components to choose from. It can also leverage hardware such as Intel VAAPI and Google Coral Edge TPU for the video processing. Some features that make it ideal for CCTV are motion, object, license plate, and face detection. In this post, I will be showing how to set up Viseron on Fedora Server, utilizing Kubernetes.
-