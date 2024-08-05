Mozilla Firefox 129 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 05, 2024



Mozilla Firefox 129 is a minor update that only improves the Reader View with a “Text and layout” menu that replaces the “Type controls” menu and features new options for setting character spacing, word spacing, and text alignment for a more accessible reading experience, and a new “Theme” menu with additional Contrast and Gray options allowing users to select their own custom colors for text, background, and links.

On top of that, Firefox 129 replaces HTTP with HTTPS as the default protocol in the address bar for non-local sites, enables the address autofill feature for users in France and Germany, and adds support for multiple languages in the same document spoken in macOS VoiceOver.

