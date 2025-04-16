news
NX AppHub Introduced as Nitrux’s Minimalist AppImage Solution
Quoting: NX AppHub Introduced as Nitrux’s Minimalist AppImage Solution —
The devs behind the immutable Linux distro Nitrux, aimed at more advanced users with an affinity for developing, introduced NX AppHub, a brand-new system that aims to refine how users manage, build, and install applications in Nitrux.
As you probably know, Nitrux primarily relies on AppImages for installing software—it’s the main method the distro sticks to and relies on.
According to devs, the idea behind NX AppHub has been evolving over the last year since they first unveiled the NX AppImage Build Hub project, inspired by AppRepo.de, a defunct website that formerly hosted numerous build scripts and AppImages. They attempted to build on this idea by forking those repositories and automatically building applications via GitHub Actions.