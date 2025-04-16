news
GNOME 47.6 Fixes Black Screen Issue on Multi-Monitor Setups with NVIDIA Driver
GNOME 47.6 brings some interesting changes to the Mutter window and composite manager, including a fix for a black screen issue that occurred on multi-monitor setups when using the NVIDIA graphics driver, support for presentation-time version 2, the ability to honor wl_surface.offset on cursor surfaces, and improved support for sharable surfaces when using NVIDIA as the primary GPU.
This update also restores the ability to use the search functionality in Epiphany’s history dialog, fixes a GNOME Calculator crash when using Shift+Insert, adds a small workaround in GNOME Console for an issue with GTK deciding to break apps to avoid the crash, and fixes initialization of X11 displays in xdg-desktop-portal-gnome.