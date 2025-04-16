news
Games: Ludaro, Baldur's Gate 3, MySims, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ludaro puts a roguelike deck-building twist on the classic board game Ludo
Whatever will developers turn into a deck-builder next? Ludo, apparently. The classic board game has been warped into Ludaro. Well, if Balatro can turn Poker into a roguelike, why not this classic and the trailer actually makes it look quite fun.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The final Baldur's Gate 3 patch is out now with cross-play, photo mode, new subclasses
It's done, finished! The final Baldur's Gate 3 content update is here along with a special animated short to mark the occasion. As expected, is a rather large enhancement to the game with some very long patch notes.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ D.O.T. Defence is a fast-paced gamepad-friendly RTS now on Steam with co-op and versus modes
Real time chaotic strategy simplified to make it work well on a gamepad? With single-player, versus and co-op modes? D.O.T. Defence is out in Early Access with Native Linux support made with Godot.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ I can't wait to send people flying in Aquapark Tycoon - new trailer out now
Aquapark Tycoon from Boxelware, who previously made the space sim Avorion, is an upcoming water theme park building game and a new trailer is out now. It's still in development with a release planned sometime this year, and it will have Native Linux support like their previous game.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Save the world from insidious and cruel demons in Bosorka with a Linux version available now
Bosorka is an action roguelike where a young witch saves the world from insidious and cruel demons. To celebrate the first anniversary, the developer has released a Native Linux version. Developed by Sengi Games, who also made The Serpent Rogue, this update was announced Monday April 14th on Steam.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ MySims and MySims Kingdom from EA get Steam Deck support
Electronic Arts (EA) announced that both MySims and MySims Kingdom have been upgraded with "some things we have been working on for a long time" which includes Steam Deck support for both titles. They were originally released for the Nintendo DS and Wii back in 2007, and had re-releases on Steam back in march 2025.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ First person puzzle-adventure metroidvania Memory's Reach looks great with Steam Deck support announced
Memory's Reach is a very promising looking first-person puzzle-adventure metroidvania, and the good news is that it will have Steam Deck support at launch.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dead Pixels from 2012 gets a surprise update with Linux and Steam Deck support
Developer CSR-Studios are currently working on Dead Pixels II but they decided to give the original Dead Pixels from 2012 a surprise upgrade. This comes with Native Linux support and they're hoping to see it Steam Deck Verified.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ubisoft open sourced Chroma, their colourblind simulation tool
Wonderful to see! Ubisoft announced yesterday that they've open sourced their colourblind simulation tool Chroma (UbiChroma as it's called on GitHub), after several years of internal use and development.