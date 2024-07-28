today's leftovers

The week started with the f41 mass rebuild finishing up (it actually mostly finished over the weekend, with just a few straggling builds left). For those that don’t know much about it, it’s basically when we (mostly) rebuild every package in Fedora rawhide. This then picks up a number of fixes (like improved compilers/tooling) and also is a chance to confirm that packages actually build currently and aren’t sitting there broken waiting for someone to need to quickly update them and find they cannot. Things were a bit slower this time because we have fewer (but larger/faster) s390x builders, so when say 8 ghc versions are all building at once, smaller things pile up behind them, but it all worked out fine in the end. We again hit a problem that happens it seems like every time now: Someone commits some change to a package to git and then either doesn’t build it, or does, but it fails gating or is otherwise untagged as broken, then the mass rebuild comes along and builds it again. We have talked about some ideas to handle this better, hopefully we will get to implementing something.

Upon looking around, I found that the linux support for the new snapdragon X laptops has been moving very quickly over the last few weeks. Lots of things now work, but of course it’s super early days and you really need to be willing to poke and prod to get things working. Which describes me pretty well, so I ordered a Lenovo Yoga slim 7x to play around with things. Look forward to some reviews and info about what can be made working in the short term in Fedora. Should be a lot of fun.