Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

In my talk Evolving your APIs, I mention that an API Gateways is a Reverse Proxy "on steroids". One key difference between the former and the latter is that the API Gateway is not unfriendly to business logic. The poster child is rate-limiting.

Rate-limiting is an age-old Reverse Proxy feature focused on protecting against DDoS attacks. It treats all clients the same and is purely technical. In this day and age, most API providers offer different subscription tiers; the higher the tier, the higher the rate limit, and the more you pay incidentally. It’s not technical anymore and requires to differentiate between clients.