GNU/Linux on Old Laptops and New Laptops (Amid Windows Meltdown Worldwide)
MJ Fransen ☛ Xorg-less on a thirteen year old netbook
Last week was the 2024 edition of the Old Computer Challenge. The first edition was in 2021, which was initiated by Solène.
You can read the original announcement on the website of Solène. For more information, see occ.deadnet.se.
I decided to go this year without Xorg, and just work on the console of a thirteen year old Acer Aspire One 5222 POVE6.
India Times ☛ Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath reshares this 2023 tweet to tell what saved them from 'Microsoft outage' - Times of India
Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath revealed how the company weathered the Microsoft outage last week. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kamath wrote that almost all of Zerodha’s employees, including the CEO himself, use Linux-based laptops.