9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 21st, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 “ROME” Released with KDE Plasma 6.1 and Linux Kernel 6.10

OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 “ROME” is one of the very first Linux distros to be powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.10 kernel series, built with Clang, and features the KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment by default, while the other two spins offer users the latest GNOME 46.3 and LXQt 2.0 desktop environments.

LinuxGizmos.com

Radxa ROCK 2F: An Upcoming Compact 4K Computer with Rockchip RK3528A and Wi-Fi 6

The Radxa ROCK 2F is a small computing device designed for a wide range of uses, from development projects to multimedia setups. It’s packed with features, including multiple GPIOs and an HDMI port that supports 4K video at 60 fps, making it versatile for technology enthusiasts.

Raspberry-like SBC Powered by RK3528A SoC and PCIe 2.0 Support

The Radxa ROCK 2A is a credit card-sized single-board computer with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi. Key features include a Gigabit Ethernet LAN port, Wi-Fi 6 support, and an FPC connector for further expansion.

Tenstorrent Unveils Next Generation Wormhole-based Developer Kits and Workstations

Tenstorrent has announced the launch of its next-generation Wormhole chip, now featured in PCIe cards and workstations designed for scalable multi-chip development. These products leverage Tenstorrent’s powerful open-source software stacks, offering significant advancements for AI software development.

news

GNU/Linux on Old Laptops and New Laptops (Amid Windows Meltdown Worldwide)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 Released
Here is ROME 24.07, the rolling release model up-to-date install images
postmarketOS selected for NGI Zero Core funding / The European Union must keep funding free software
We are very grateful and eager to get started
 
Distributions and Operating Systems: Roundups and New Ones
Also distributions without elogind and other systemd parts
New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients, including Enlisted - 2024-07-17 Edition
Between 2024-07-10 and 2024-07-17 there were 69 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks for today
GNU/Linux on Old Laptops and New Laptops (Amid Windows Meltdown Worldwide)
a pair of stories
Open Hardware and General Hardware With Linux Relevance
hardware news for today
BSD Leftovers
a pair of stories for today
GNU Parallel 20240722 ('Assange') and GNUnet on DHT Technical Specification Milestone 5
Some GNU updates
EasyOS Development Updates
a pair of updates from BK
Android Leftovers
Chrome for Android and the forever UI
Audacity 3.6.1 Update Fixes Critical Crashes
Audacity 3.6.1 update fixes critical bugs
IPFire Against The Bad Guys - Denial-of-Service Protection Of Up To Hundreds Of Gigabit/s
I would like to give an introduction to Denial-of-Service attacks and what old and new mitigations IPFire has in stock against them
My 30-Day Experiment With Native Linux Games
Testing supported games on a Linux system from Steam
today's howtos
many more howtos for today
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications With Linux
when there is duopoly
Microsoft's Evolving Blame-Shifting, Impact-Belittling, Narrative-Inverting, and Attention-Deflecting Strategy After Windows Catastrophes
No shame there!
Tiling Shell GNOME Extension Adds New Way to Tile Windows Quickly
If you’ve tried the Tiling Shell GNOME extension you’ll know how easy it makes it to tile application windows in GNOME Shell
howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Review: Andronix - Running Linux distributions on an Android phone
I like Andronix and how easy it is to useI like Andronix and how easy it is to use
Windows TCO: Azure Outages, Bricked Windows, Ransomware, and Worse
Microsoft cannot catch a break
The 197th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 21st, 2024.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
half a dozen assorted links
Android Leftovers
Google unveils major change to the Google Maps app for Android
OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 “ROME” Released with KDE Plasma 6 and Linux Kernel 6.10
The OpenMandriva team announced today the release and general availability of OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 as a new snapshot in the OpenMandriva Lx “ROME” rolling-release branch targeted at bleeding-edge users.
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Azure Downtime, Bricked Windows, People Dying in Hospitals
Lots of chaos
NVIDIA 560 Linux Graphics Driver to Fully Adopt Open-Source GPU Kernel Modules
NVIDIA announced their plans to fully transition to the open-source GPU kernel modules with the upcoming NVIDIA 560 graphics driver for Linux-based operating systems.
Security Leftovers
Security picks, 3 of them
OpenELA Launches Rapid Delivery of Enterprise Linux Build Sources
Open Enterprise Linux Association (OpenELA) launched a swift automation process for delivering Linux sources
Introduction to Omakub, a Curated Ubuntu Environment by DHH
tm https://cdn.thenewstack.io/media/2024/07/90f3400f-lucas-law-kdvgz-qnhfc-unsplash-1024x601.jpg 'Omakub'
Ubuntu 24.10 Wallpaper Contest Opens for 20th Anniversary
Wallpaper Contest for the upcoming Ubuntu 24.10, Oracular Oriole, is open
Programming Leftovers
Programming related stories
today's leftovers
DBs, openwashing, and more
Open Hardware and Retro Leftovers
Devices and such...
Microsoft Security Failings
The usual
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud and GNU World Order
2 new episodes
today's howtos
many howtos for the day
This past two weeks in KDE: fixing sticky keys and the worst crashes
These past two weeks were big for Wayland accessibility support
Windows TCO: Cracking, Windows Catastrophe, and Microsoft's Global Outage (Azure Also)
complete chaos!
Rspamd 3.9 Adds New GPT Plugin for Improved Spam Filtering
Rspamd 3.9 advanced spam filtering system introduces a new GPT module
Best Free and Open Source Software
There is a wide selection of open source cloud management tools that help to automate
siduction – desktop-oriented, rolling-release operating system
siduction is a desktop-oriented, rolling-release operating system based on the ‘unstable’ branch of Debian
GSOC: Accident Week!
Yes, that’s right. The title just goes perfectly, with these long weeks! From Week 3 to Week 7!
Raspberry-like SBC Powered by RK3528A SoC and PCIe 2.0 Support
The Radxa ROCK 2A is a credit card-sized single-board computer with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi
Apache Software Foundation Becomes Politics
the comments in LWN and suppression/censorship of them are quite revealing
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Perl Programming
Latest from blogs.perl.org
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux focus
Security Leftovers
lots from CISA, too
today's howtos
mostly older ones
Audiocasts/Shows: New Episodes and Many New Videos
mostly Invidious
KaOS Linux 2024.07 Released with KDE Plasma 6.1 and Linux Kernel 6.9
The development team behind the independent KaOS Linux distribution announced today the release and general availability of download of the KaOS Linux 2024.07 ISO snapshot for July 2024.
Nobara 40 Debuts with Major Overhauls and Enhanced Stability
The Fedora-based Nobara Linux 40 rolls out with extensive updates
Qubes OS 4.2.2 has been released!
We’re pleased to announce the stable release of Qubes OS 4.2.2
Release Notes: RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition v7.3
We are thrilled to announce the release of RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition (CE) version 7.3
Crypto community reacts to Windows-CrowdStrike outage as blockchains unaffected
Many crypto community members noted that blockchains’ decentralized nature allowed them to continue running despite widespread outages across the global economy.
Users of Bay Area-based Mac, Linux fire off memes during Microsoft outage
Some users of the less popular operating systems in the tech world are using Friday’s IT blunder to dunk on Windows and Microsoft
Kerala Government undeterred by Microsoft outage, thanks to Ubuntu
At a time when various sectors all over the world were affected by the Microsoft outage, the Kerala Government activities remained unaffected, thanks to Ubuntu, the free software.
Time For Change: 5 Alternative OS to Escape Windows
Following recent major issues with Windows, which caused many businesses around the world to shut down, people are starting to look for alternative operating systems
today's leftovers
Security, GNU, and more
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
IBM stuff and work
Ubuntu Leftovers
Ubuntu-related links
Programming Leftovers
Programming related picks
Kernel: OOM, Graphics, and More
Some kernel level stuff
Software: Geopard, Kubernetes, and Odoo
4 stories
Open Hardware: Amiga, Librem, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi
7 stories for now
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS related links
today's howtos
first batch for today
Android Leftovers
Android 15 has a hidden screen saver that's out of this world
Microsoft has no right to demand Microsoft Accounts - Gabriel Sieben
Microsoft has absolutely no right, no grounds, to demand a Microsoft Account to set up Windows
Security Leftovers
Security incidents and more
Programming Leftovers
half of these about R
today's leftovers
SQLite, GNU/Linux, and Red Hat
4 reasons why it doesn't matter it's still not the year of Linux on desktop
The Linux community is tech-savvy and the OS already powers much of the world's infrastructure, making it a solid choice for those willing to learn
This Week in GNOME: #157 GUADEC 2024
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from July 12 to July 19
Linux Kernel 6.10 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux 6.10 as the latest stable kernel branch that introduces several new features and improved hardware support.
My new test station for graphic pen tablet on Linux
Okay, I know: the photo may not make you dream: but this is my first test bench dedicated to Linux graphics tablets, and it's a big change for me
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Slackware: Java and Chromium Updates
Some newer versions
Debian: Gunnar Wolf, Enrico Zini, New Developers and Maintainers
Debian picks
SUSE Requests openSUSE to Rebrand
an unexpected conflict has arisen in the openSUSE community with its long-time supporter and namesake, the SUSE company
today's howtos
half a dozen for now
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Amiga Retro, and More
half a dozen hardware-themed stories
Games: Just Crow Things, Humble Bundle, and Lots More
Latest GamingOnLinux articles, about 10 regarding games
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) vs Microsoft
3 more reports - ongoing story developing