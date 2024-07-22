New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients, including Enlisted - 2024-07-17 Edition

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2024



Between 2024-07-10 and 2024-07-17 there were 69 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 661 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 10.4 % of total released titles. This time there’s Enlisted from Gaijin, released as Free-to-Play - think War Thunder but in infantry mode this time. Seems like they did a solid job in terms of gameplay, while you need to be aware this is a cash-cow by design: you can play it for Free but it won’t be as far unless you spend some money in it.

