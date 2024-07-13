posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 13, 2024



Quoting: Poof! Shaman Holly Million, Gnome's Executive Director Disappears on July 31 - FOSS Force —

That was quick! Less than nine months after taking the reins as the Gnome Foundation’s executive director, Holly Million announced that she’s leaving the organization that’s behind one of the Linux operating system’s two most used desktop environments.

From the beginning there has been a bit of controversy about Million’s role at Gnome, mostly centering around her extracurricular activities as a self-ordained shaman-for-hire.