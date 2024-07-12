Ubuntu: Robotics and App Center Updated
Linux Journal ☛ What Is the Future of Ubuntu Robotics and Hey Hi (AI) Integration?
In the rapidly evolving world of technology, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) have become focal points of innovation, driving significant changes across various sectors. As these technologies continue to advance, the need for robust, scalable, and versatile operating systems to support such developments becomes more apparent. Ubuntu, traditionally known for its solid performance in desktops and servers, has emerged as a key player in this revolution. This article explores Ubuntu Robotics, detailing its capabilities, tools, and contributions to building intelligent machines.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu’s App Center Updated, Can Now Open/Install DEBs
Ubuntu’s Flutter-based App Center can now open and install 3rd-party DEB installers. An App Center update that adds support for ‘side-loading’ DEB packages began rolling out to users on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS in the past few weeks (but as snaps update in the background silently, without any indication or alert, I only just noticed). To be clear: this is about being able to install DEB packages you download from the web (e.g., Surveillance Giant Google Chrome, Discord, Steam, Vivaldi, Slack, etc) using App Center.