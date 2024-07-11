Red Hat's Paid-For Puff Pieces, Official Site, and More
Silicon Angle ☛ Realizing the future of autonomous driving: Red Bait and Deloitte weigh in [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored puff piece about itself is another attack on integrity in journalism]
When Tesla Inc. began building out self-driving technology for its electric cars, the industry was thrown into a frenzy from which several talking points emerged — with excitement on one side and pessimism on the other.
Silicon Angle ☛ Samsung and Red Bait join forces for advanced enterprise memory and computing [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored puff piece about itself]
With steady advances in technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and quantum computing, the innovation boundaries in memory protocol and computing are continually pushed forward. Red Bait Inc.’s alliance with Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd exemplifies this progress.
Silicon Angle ☛ Mirantis upgrades its OpenStack distribution with performance, Hey Hi (AI) optimizations [Ed: Buzzwords in place of substance]
Mirantis Inc. today debuted MOSK 24.2, the latest release of its Kubernetes-powered OpenStack distribution. Campbell, California-based Mirantis sells software for managing cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Alongside its OpenStack distribution, the company develops Lens Desktop, a popular tool for configuring Kubernetes clusters. Its software portfolio also spans several other product categories, including cybersecurity.
Mirantis Adds Resource Balancer to OpenStack for Kubernetes Platform
Mirantis today updates its instance of the OpenStack framework that runs on Kubernetes clusters to include an ability to dynamically schedule workloads to better optimize consumption of infrastructure resources.
Remy Van Elst ☛ High Available k3s kubernetes cluster with keepalived, galera and longhorn
After my [first adventure with Kubernetes](/s/tutorials/My_First_Kubernetes_k3s_cluster_on_3_Orange_Pi_Zero_3s_including_k8s_dashboard_hello-node_and_failover.html), getting started with k3s on my small 3 node ARM cluster that [boots via PXE / NFS](/s/tutorials/Netboot_PXE_Armbian_on_an_Orange_Pi_Zero_3_from_SPI_with_NFS_root_filesystem.html), I noticed that there is only one k3s node that has the `control-plane,master` role. If that node fails you can no longer manager the cluster. Other nodes can fail and then the workloads (pods) will be restarted eventually after 5 minutes, but this node is special. Time to change that and make it a high available cluster.
Unix Men ☛ RHEL 8: RedHat’s Flagship OS for Enterprises
RHEL 8 (RedHat Enterprise Linux series 8) is one of the most expected and celebrated series of operating system versions in the tech community. With the launch of RedHat’s series 8 operating system, RedHat offered enhanced reliability, performance, security, and deployment to organizations. In this article, let us learn if RHEL 8 is an ideal choice for your needs and the features that set RedHat Enterprise Linux series 8 apart.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat VEX files for CVEs are now generally available
We are pleased to announce that the VEX files are now ready for public consumption in production use cases. You can find these files in the following location: [...]
Red Hat Official ☛ Fast system utilization summaries for system administrators
As a sysadmin, I often start a system analysis using detailed summaries from performance recordings of each process that's utilizing memory, CPU, IO, and so on. The Performance Co-Pilot (PCP) included with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is a powerful toolkit with lots of useful commands and options, but it's easy to become overwhelmed with so much data. Simply put, drawing an actionable conclusion from your performance data can be a lengthy process, especially when dealing with large PCP archive files.
Red Hat Official ☛ Convert to RHEL with the new Convert2RHEL 2.0
In June 2024, CentOS Linux 7 and RHEL 7 reached their EOL, and RHEL 8 reached its last minor release of 8.10. To support you on the conversion path, we've released the 2.0.0 version of the Convert2RHEL tool, which includes the following updates: [...]
OSTechNix ☛ AlmaLinux 9 Released The OpenSSH Patch For CVE-2024-6409