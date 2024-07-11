Red Hat's Paid-For Puff Pieces, Official Site, and More

After my [first adventure with Kubernetes](/s/tutorials/My_First_Kubernetes_k3s_cluster_on_3_Orange_Pi_Zero_3s_including_k8s_dashboard_hello-node_and_failover.html), getting started with k3s on my small 3 node ARM cluster that [boots via PXE / NFS](/s/tutorials/Netboot_PXE_Armbian_on_an_Orange_Pi_Zero_3_from_SPI_with_NFS_root_filesystem.html), I noticed that there is only one k3s node that has the `control-plane,master` role. If that node fails you can no longer manager the cluster. Other nodes can fail and then the workloads (pods) will be restarted eventually after 5 minutes, but this node is special. Time to change that and make it a high available cluster.