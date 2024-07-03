today's leftovers
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.6 RC2
WordPress 6.6 RC2 is ready for download and testing! This version of the WordPress software is under development. Please do not install, run, or test this version of WordPress on production or mission-critical websites. Instead, please evaluate RC2 on a test server or a local environment.
Why You Need to Know About Event Modeling: —An Intro
Have you ever wondered why most software projects start off well and then, several months later, turn slow and difficult? You’ve likely fallen into the traps of design as you go, two-week sprints that never accomplish much, and more ceremony meetings than time to complete your work. Maybe you’ve divided up your product into microservices but are running into never-ending orchestration issues and costs. Regardless, your team is now weeks past a critical product release that is going to take more weeks to finish.
R
Rlang ☛ How to Extract String After a Specific Character in R
Welcome back, R Programmers! Today, we’ll explore a common task: extracting a substring after a specific character in R. Whether you’re cleaning data or transforming strings, this skill is quite handy.
Rlang ☛ R Consortium’s Submission Working Group: Advancing R for Regulatory Success at PharmaSUG 2024
The R Submission Working Group is making significant strides in promoting the use of R for regulatory submissions in the pharmaceutical industry.
IBM
Red Hat ☛ Multi-primary multi-cluster setup in OpenShift Service Mesh
Istio’s multi-cluster features will be generally available in Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh 3. To help users prepare for these new features and assess potential use cases, the multi-primary deployment model has been made available for developer preview in OpenShift Service Mesh (OSSM) 2.6.
Red Hat ☛ Build an extendable multichannel messaging platform
As the internet evolves and technologies and trends emerge, so do the ways people and organizations connect. Not only is digitalization transforming and automating processes, but social changes and events are also making an impact that shapes how we interact.
Not so long ago, email and SMS messages started to replace phone conversations, and soon after, instant messaging platforms gained popularity over the tools that came before it. Today, there is a big landscape of messaging platforms, and often people feel divided on which one to use to communicate with friends and family.
In the professional field, organizations usually mandate one common communication platform, but often more than one survives, fragmenting work discussions between them.
