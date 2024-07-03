Programming Leftovers
Jonas Brusman ☛ Zed and Standard Ruby
I’ve been using Zed as my main editor for the last two weeks or so. It feels great, lean, and fast compared to VS Code that I’ve been using for years. Last time I tried Zed, there were no possibilities to install extensions or add/customize language servers, but this has changed, and there are more and more extensions being built.
Buttondown ☛ Solving a math problem with planner programming
The first two answers look for analytic solutions. The last answer shares a C++ program that finds it via breadth-first search. I'll reproduce it here: [...]
Rlang ☛ R Dygraphs: How To Visualize Time Series Data In R And R Shiny
When it comes to finding an R package capable of making interactive visualizations out of the box while also working flawlessly with R Shiny, you don’t have that many options. Sure, there’s Highcarts, but what if you’re looking for something more specialized for time series?
Well, that’s where R Dygraphs chime in! This package serves as an R interface to a popular JavaScript library, and it works like a charm in R scripts and R Shiny. We’ll explore both options today.
Medium ☛ I spent 18 months rebuilding my algorithmic trading platform in Rust. I’m filled with regret.
After posting, I had thought that I didn’t give Rust a fair shot. Maybe I was just naive, or came in with misplaced expectations.
Now, after working with the language for a little while longer, I can confidently make one conclusion…
This language absolutely fucking sucks.
Red Hat Official ☛ Security vulnerability reporting: Who can you trust?
In 1999, MITRE Corporation, a US Government-funded research and development company, realized the world needed a uniform standard for reporting and tracking software security bugs. MITRE worked with the IT industry to invent a concept called CVE, for Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures. The CVE concept caught on, and today, the industry acknowledges CVE as the universal standard for security vulnerability reporting.
Education
Raspberry Pi ☛ Get started with MicroPython on Raspberry Pi Pico with our latest book
This second edition features the same updated design we unveiled with The official Raspberry Pi Beginner’s Guide, 5th Edition. Not only that, it features numerous updates to improve your experience with the projects in the book. Fully updated for Raspberry Pi Pico W and the latest version of MicroPython, this book shows you how to: [...]
Standards/Consortia
Muxup ☛ pwr
Ultimately pwr is a tool that happens to scratch an itch for me. It's out there in case any aspect of it is useful to you. It's very explicitly written a script, where the expected usage is that you take a copy and make what modifications you need for yourself (changing sources, new fetchers, or other improvements).
