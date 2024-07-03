When it comes to finding an R package capable of making interactive visualizations out of the box while also working flawlessly with R Shiny, you don’t have that many options. Sure, there’s Highcarts, but what if you’re looking for something more specialized for time series?

Well, that’s where R Dygraphs chime in! This package serves as an R interface to a popular JavaScript library, and it works like a charm in R scripts and R Shiny. We’ll explore both options today.