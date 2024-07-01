posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2024



Quoting: LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.1 LTS release | Stéphane Graber's website —

The Linux Containers project maintains Long Term Support (LTS) releases for its core projects. Those come with 5 years of support from upstream with the first two years including bugfixes, minor improvements and security fixes and the remaining 3 years getting only security fixes.

Our current LTS release, 6.0, is as the name implies the 6th time we’ve released an LTS release of our projects, starting over 10 years ago, in February 2014.