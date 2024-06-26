KDE/Qt: Qt Academy, Kommit 1.6.0, Tellico 3.5.5
-
Qt ☛ Learn How to Automate GUI Testing with Squish: Free Courses on Qt Academy
Qt Academy, the free online platform for learning Qt framework and tools, is constantly updated with new content. Our new learning path made up of 9 courses, is specifically designed for Squish, and offers an ideal baseline for those interested in automated GUI testing. Created by Qt's team of Customer Success Engineers, this path features a comprehensive guide to mastering Squish and will equip you with all the necessary skills to get started with ease.
-
Kommit 1.6.0
Kommit 1.6.0 is a feature and bugfix release of our Git repo app which now builds with Q 5 or 6.
-
Tellico 3.5.5 Released
Tellico 3.5.5 is available, with a few important fixes.