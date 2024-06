Microsoft Must be Nervous About the United States This Year

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 28, 2024,

updated Jun 28, 2024



LAST month about 7% of Americans were estimated to be Chromebook (or ChromeOS) users, based on statCounter, compared to 62% that were Windows users on desktops/laptops. This month GNU/Linux is again approaching 4% in the United States:

Those are GNU/Linux ("proper") users, not counting ChromeOS.

That's just based on statCounter's data (ODF). █