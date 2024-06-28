Games: Steam Summer Sale, Star Trek: Resurgence, GOG, and SteamOS (Arch Linux)
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Summer Sale 2024 is live now
Here it is once again. It's that time of the year. Valve have opened the floodgates for you to throw money at your screen during the Steam Summer Sale 2024.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve has a new Steam Chart for the most played Steam Deck games
While every month Valve has been posting a fresh set of the most played Steam Deck games for the previous month, they've now added a dedicated Steam Chart for it. Like the most played for May and again for April.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sci-fi racing platformer Distance gets a surprise update with Steam Deck improvements
Distance is a name I've not heard for a while. A really good fun sci-fi racing platformer from developer Refract that released in 2018, and they're bringing it back for v1.5: The Kinetic Update.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck plugin system Decky Loader 3.0 gets a first pre-release
Decky Loader is a very popular tool to add plugins to the Steam Deck Gaming Mode, and Decky Loader 3.0 should be a big improvement.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Star Trek: Resurgence update should give a smoother experience on Steam Deck
Star Trek: Resurgence released on Steam back in May and Dramatic Labs have continued to put up improvements, with the latest being a good update for Steam Deck players.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Forza Horizon 4 is getting delisted in December
For fans of racing games, you may want to act quickly and pick up Forza Horizon 4 before it gets delisted in December.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG and Humble Bundle team up for a strategy game bundle
Looks like Humble Bundle may be branching out a bit more, with the Strate-GOG Game Bundle where you redeem them via GOG instead of Steam. This is not the first time they've done a GOG bundle, but good to see more. Competition across stores is always good.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.6.8 Beta for Steam Deck released, plus more Steam Game Recording updates
Valve have released SteamOS 3.6.8 Beta showing that they're readying up SteamOS 3.6 for release with it moving from just being in Preview. Plus, a few more updates to the brand new Steam Game Recording for all Steam users.