Open Hardware: FPGA, Sipeed, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Coolest Projects 2024: 7197 young tech creators showcase their projects online
We’re celebrating 4678 projects from young people in 43 countries this year. A huge congratulations to everyone who took part!
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Sipeed Showcases Tang Mega 138K Dock with GOWIN Series FPGA
The Sipeed Tang Mega 138K Dock is an advanced and compact FPGA development platform designed to meet both high-performance requirements and cost-effective solutions. Featuring the GOWIN GW5AST RISC-V FPGA, this platform includes a development board with key features such as PCIe x4, a GbE port, and multiple I/Os. `
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Colour Word Clock
Gurgle Apps has been making fun electronics projects (and tutorial!) videos for years now, and we’ve included what they’ve made in the mag several times. The three siblings Amelie, Caleb and Zivya are back again in these pages with a kit that you can actually build yourself – the Colour Word Clock.
-
Wouter Groeneveld ☛ IBM AT Style Motherboard Standoffs
The problem was a case (yes, that too, case) of unfortunate motherboard standoffs that, although they were indeed typical #6 (a height of 6 mm) M3s (screw width of 3 mm), they somehow still were at least a #6 too short? I’ve had this problem before while re-plugging the VLB controller where the back end of the card plugged nicely, but the first 8 bit connectors hardly touched the motherboard. In short, the baby AT motherboard was bolted in at a weird angle, causing all kinds of sometimes-not-working headaches.