Red Hat Leftovers

On August 24, 2023 the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) published its first draft of post-quantum algorithms. The technologies behind those algorithms were described in part 2 (hash-based signatures) and part 3 (lattice-based cryptography) of this series.This leads to the question: If NIST already has serviceable post-quantum replacements for the Rivest-Shamir-Adleman (RSA) and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) algorithms, why would they need any other technology? The answer is because lattice-based cryptography is relatively new and it would be good to have an alternative in case a general solution to the underlying lattice-based problems or the various derived module-based lattice problems is found. One option is to use error correction codes as a cryptographic primitive.