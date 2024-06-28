today's howtos
TecMint ☛ How to Install Java JDK 21 on Debian 12
Java comes in 3 different implementations: JRE, OpenJDK, and Oracle JDK.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Monit on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Monit on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Monit is a lightweight, cross-platform monitoring tool that provides a simple and efficient way to manage and monitor processes, files, directories, and filesystems on Unix-like operating systems.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Secure Apache with Let’s Encrypt on Debian 12, 11, or 10
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GNU/Linux Kernel Headers on Fedora Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Memcached on Debian 12, 11, or 10
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install CUDA Toolkit on Debian 12, 11, or 10
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install KDE Plasma on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Python 3.10 on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Nginx on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Telnet on Debian 12, 11 or 10
howtoforge
HowTo Forge ☛ Linux tty Command Tutorial for Beginners (with Examples)
In Linux, everything is a file. Even any hardware device connected to the system is represented as a special file. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that a terminal is also represented as a file. There exists a command dubbed tty that displays terminal related information.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Drupal on Alma GNU/Linux 9
Drupal is an open-source content management system (CMS) for building and managing websites. Known for its flexibility and robustness, Drupal allows users to create and organize content, customize the presentation, automate administrative tasks, and manage user roles and permissions.
Tyler Sticka ☛ Burned by My Own Hot Take
Instead of focusing on why icon fonts are bad, I could have focused on why SVG is better.
“SVGs fail gracefully” goes down a lot smoother than “icon fonts fail poorly.” Same comparisons, same takeaways, wildly different tone.
Jim Nielsen ☛ Cool URIs Don’t Change — But Humans Do
The McGyver, jerry-rigged version of this URL would be to use a search param that doesn’t do anything other than provide human-readable context. For example: [...]
University of Toronto ☛ Is blocking outgoing traffic by default a good firewall choice now?
A few years ago I wrote about how HTTP/3 needed us (and other people) to make firewall changes to allow outgoing UDP port 443 traffic. Recently this entry got discussed on lobste.rs, and the discussion made me think about if our (sort of) default of blocking outgoing traffic was a good idea these days, at least in an environment where we don't know what's happening on our networks.
Garrit Franke ☛ Testing SMTP connections
Just a quick note to my future self on how to test a SMTP connection with nothing but a tiny busybox container.
In my case specifically, I tested the connection from inside a Kubernetes cluster. Here's the quickest way to get a temporary pod up and running:
University of Toronto ☛ The xinetd restart problem with binding ports that we run into
The job of xinetd is to listen on some number of TCP or UDP ports for you, and run things when people connect to those ports. This has traditionally been used to avoid having N different inactive daemons each listening to its own ports, and also so that people don't have to write those daemons at all; they can write something that gets started with a network connection handed to it and talks over that connection, which is generally simpler (you can even use shell scripts). At work, our primary use for xinetd is invoking Amanda daemons on all of the backup clients.