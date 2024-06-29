Krita 5.2.3: A Bugfix Release with Overhauled Build System
One of the most notable changes in Krita 5.2.3 is a complete overhaul of the build system. The Continuous Integration system now supports all four major platforms, streamlining the development process and making tracking and fixing bugs easier.
This release also addresses numerous issues that users have encountered. For instance, there are improvements in handling animated transform masks and JPEG-XL support. Windows users will find better shortcut handling, and painting assistants have also seen enhancements.
Specific bugs have been squashed, including one that caused crashes when adding an animation keyframe column on a locked layer and another related to the “read-only” state of documents during loading and saving.