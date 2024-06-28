GNU Health and Free Software Foundation News
-
GNU Health: Migrar, migrant, migràrem
The title of this article, “Migrar, migrant, migrÃ rem“, comes from a beautiful poem written by Laia Porcar[1], that inspired the strikingly profound painting by Sara Belles [2] “Jo per tu, fill meu“. The artists reflect the migrants ordeal to provide a better life to their children and families, even at the cost of losing their own lives.
GNU Health[3] is a Social project with some technology behind and the mission at Sea-Eye is one of the best examples. After all, GNU Solidario[4] is a NGO that focuses in the advancement of Social Medicine.
-
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: Your support helps us campaign for computer user freedom
-
LWN ☛ Free Software Foundation adds three board members
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) has announced the addition of three new members to its board: John Gilmore, Christina Haralanova, and Maria Chiara Pievatolo.