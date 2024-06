Swaziland: Windows Falls Below 10% Market Share

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 29, 2024,

updated Jun 29, 2024



Swaziland is not a big place. It is about 5 times smaller than Portugal, but with a population of over a million it's not minuscule either. We've not dealt with Swaziland before (not much is happening there, at least not technology-wise) but earlier this month Techrights wrote about it and not much has changed since then.

Like in most countries in Africa, Windows is perishing fast in Swaziland. █