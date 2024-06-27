Hardware: STM32, Minisforum, and Raspberry Pi
Hackaday ☛ Coupling STM32 And Linux? Consider HID Over I2C
If you’re pairing a tiny Linux computer to a few peripherals — perhaps you’re building a reasonably custom Pi-powered device — it’s rightfully tempting to use something like an STM32 for all your low-level tasks, from power management to reading keyboard events.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Minisforum UM890 Pro Taps AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS Processor
Minisforum has recently announced the pre-sale of a new Mini-PC, which is built around the latest generation AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, featuring the advanced Zen 4 architecture. This device supports DDR5 dual-channel memory and utilizes M.2 2280 slots for SSD storage.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Smart bee hotel features 11 Raspberry Pis
Ten Raspberry Pis work with individual live-streaming cameras, allowing for a continuous view inside each area of the bee hotel. The eleventh Raspberry Pi powers six “weather stations” — groups of sensor modules located around the perimeter so that the team can monitor the bees’ environment. The data from these allows them to investigate links between changes in bee activity and environmental factors such as temperature.
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 789: You Can’t Eat The Boards
This week Jonathan Bennett and Doc Searls chat with Igor Pecovnik and Ricardo Pardini about Armbian, the Debian-based distro tailor made for single-board computers. There’s more than just Raspberry Pi to talk about, with the crew griping about ancient vendor kernels, the less-than-easy ARM boot process, and more!