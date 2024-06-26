Arch Linux’s Text-Mode Installer Gets Experimental LVM Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 26, 2024



Archinstall 2.8.1 is the first release of Arch Linux’s installer to offer LVM support, which will be available when choosing a default partitioning layout. While you can now install Arch Linux with a LVM partition layout, the devs note that LVM support is considered experimental at this stage.

Archinstall 2.8.1 also introduces a Finnish translation, adds a few more applications to the Hyprland desktop profile, renames the “Kde” profile to “KDE Plasma” / “Plasma”, changes the default root partition size from 20GB up to 50GB maximum, sets root partition type as GUID, and uses VCS as pyparted version lock.

Read on