Arch Linux’s Text-Mode Installer Gets Experimental LVM Support
Archinstall 2.8.1 is the first release of Arch Linux’s installer to offer LVM support, which will be available when choosing a default partitioning layout. While you can now install Arch Linux with a LVM partition layout, the devs note that LVM support is considered experimental at this stage.
Archinstall 2.8.1 also introduces a Finnish translation, adds a few more applications to the Hyprland desktop profile, renames the “Kde” profile to “KDE Plasma” / “Plasma”, changes the default root partition size from 20GB up to 50GB maximum, sets root partition type as GUID, and uses VCS as pyparted version lock.