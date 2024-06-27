Red Hat Leftovers
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Why trust open source AI? [Ed: Just the usual openwashing nonsense for hype's sake, trying to make plagiarism sound like an act of openness]
There have been many debates about the risks and benefits of open sourcing AI models, familiar territory for the open source community, where initial doubt and skepticism often evolve into acceptance. However, there are significant differences between open source code and open source AI models.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ The State of Kubernetes Security in 2024 [Ed: Does Kubernetes create complexity or solve security? Does it improve security or add more flaws to the stack?]
The report is based on a survey of 600 DevOps, engineering and security professionals around the world in organizations ranging from small companies to large enterprises. It delivers insights into the following:
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Getting started with Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed with IBM watsonx Code Assistant
Optional: Click Test to validate model ID.
-
Red Hat ☛ Protect applications with Red Bait build of Keycloak using Kerberos & Active Directory [Ed: IBM and Microsoft, happy together?]
In this article, I will demonstrate how workstation users authenticating to Active Directory using the Kerberos protocol can use Simple and Protected GSSAPI Negotiation Mechanism (SPNEGO) tokens with Red Hat build of Keycloak (RHBK) technology for single sign-on to web applications.
-
Cockpit Project: Cockpit 319
Cockpit is the modern GNU/Linux admin interface.
Here are the release notes from Cockpit 319, cockpit-machines 315, cockpit-podman 90, and cockpit-files 2:
Storage: Btrfs snapshots
Subvolume snapshots are now listed on subvolume detail pages.