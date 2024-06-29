Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and More
-
New – Electra Pro vs Electra Free
We have made some big upgrades to Electra Hey Hi (AI) over the last couple of Months, the list is comprehensive. here are some highlights : We now offer a “Free Electra” server that runs on the older Electra Model and a “Pro Electra” server that runs on the new improved model.
-
Applications
-
Linux Links ☛ Essential System Tools: HyFetch – neofetch with LGBTQ+ pride flags
HyFetch is a fork of neofetch that displays distro ASCII art in LGBTQ+ pride colours. It's written in Python.
-
Medevel ☛ Finding The Right Open-source eCommerce System, Here is the best 19 options in 2024
As the world continues to evolve digitally, businesses are constantly seeking innovative ways to keep up with the pace. Among the emerging trends that have revolutionized the eCommerce landscape is headless commerce, a relatively new concept that separates the front-end from the back-end of an eCommerce platform.
-
PowerDNS ☛ End of life announcement: Debian 10, EL7
At the end of June 2024, both Debian 10 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 (and, with it, CentOS 7) will reach the end of their Security Support (or in the Debian case, Long Term Support).
As we do not want to support our software running in unpatched environments, we will no longer guarantee builds of our open source software starting July 2024.
-
-
FSF
-
Games
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including the long-awaited Until Then - 2024-06-26 Edition
Between 2024-06-19 and 2024-06-26 there were 59 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 559 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 10.6 % of total released titles. there’s quite a lot of good stuff in this week, but the key highlight is *Until Then", an indie adventure game, that’s exceptionally well-made. And on top of that, it’s made with the Godot Engine, and serves as a great showcase of what you can do with it. Here’s the full list of titles worth checking out in this past week:
-