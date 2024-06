Minisforum has recently announced the pre-sale of a new Mini-PC, which is built around the latest generation AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, featuring the advanced Zen 4 architecture. This device supports DDR5 dual-channel memory and utilizes M.2 2280 slots for SSD storage.

Highlights of PipeWire 1.2 (codename Aviation) include explicit sync metadata support, Snap support for Ubuntu and other distributions that use Canonical’s sandboxed app packaging format, support for mandatory metadata when negotiation buffer parameters, and asynchronous processing support allowing nodes to be scheduled asynchronously.

The biggest new feature of the NVIDIA 555.58 graphics driver is the explicit GPU sync support for Wayland via the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol that was recently implemented in the GNOME 46.1 and KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environments, as well as on the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack.

Archinstall 2.8.1 is the first release of Arch Linux’s installer to offer LVM (Logical Volume Manager) support, which will be available when choosing a default partitioning layout. While you can now install Arch Linux with an LVM partition layout, the devs note that LVM support is considered experimental at this stage.

KDE Plasma 6.1.1 is here only a week after KDE Plasma 6.1 to fix several bugs, including the bug where desktop files dragged to another screen in a multi-monitor setup disappeared until the Plasma session was restarted. This issue could also cause Plasma to crash when dragging files from the desktop to some folders in the Dolphin file manager, so this is now fixed as well.

Featuring an all-aluminum chassis in an ultra slim design, the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen9 ultrabook is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores and 22 threads) or AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS (8 cores and 16 threads) processors with Intel Arc (8 Xe cores) or AMD Radeon 780M (12 GPU cores) graphics respectively.